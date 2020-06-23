Two-year Full Time PGDM in Big Data Analytics – Applications Open

FORE School of Management, New Delhi, introduces a 2 year Full Time Post Graduate programme in Big Data Analytics (PGD Big Data Analytics). The application is open for 2020-22 batch. Candidates with valid CAT/XAT/GMAT score can apply. Intake limited to 60 seats.

The Course Offered by FORE School offers the opportunity to specialize in Big Data Analytics and second specialization in other traditional PGDM specialisations.

Incidentally, FORE School has been offering certification in Big Data Analytics for Business & Management, in collaboration with University of California Riverside for past few years. The program was designed for executives from public and private sectors, academicians, data scientists, developers or anyone interested to get an edge in their career.

“Essentially, this is not new for us. Our faculty members have been teaching this subject area to executives and the working group. The curriculum has been modified in consultation with recruiters and their demands; covering crucial aspects of Hadoop-Eco System, Deep Learning and AI – of Big Data, and is being introduced as full time 2 years PGDM course. The Programme is now approved by AICTE” said Prof. Dr. Sanghamitra Buddhapriya, Dean (Academics), FORE School of Management, New Delhi.

Big data analytics is not just another catchword. Its influence can be felt across domains – BFSI, retail & e-commerce, manufacturing, health care and several other services. Big data analysts are responsible for utilizing data using mathematics, statistics, machine-learning techniques to evaluate performance or predict future requirements. Data science and analytics jobs are often multidisciplinary but they all require an ability to link analytics towards creating value for the organization.

The global big data market size is anticipated to reach over USD 267 billion by 2025. In addition, it is expected to exhibit a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period 2020-2025.

With the changing scenario of Covid19 pandemic and growing adoption of technologies and digital transformation in small and medium enterprises, the growth of the big data market and opportunities will be phenomenal.

Roles offered after the completion of big Data Analytics are Data analyst, Business analyst, Data Scientists, Associate Business Analyst, Associate – Marketing Analytics, Decision Scientists and so on.

Some of the top recruiters in this field are IBM, Microsoft, Google, Apple, Oracle, Amazon, Facebook, Capgemini, ITC Infotech, PwC, EY, and others.

FORE School of Management, located in New Delhi in the neighbourhood of IIT Delhi, IIFT, JNU and ISIS Delhi is 38 years old business school, offers dual specialization to all the students enrolled in its PGDM & PGDM (IB) programmes and PGDM (FM) Programmes. All programmes are approved by ACITE and the Institute is accredited by SAQS. FORE has strong network of 6000 plus alumni working across the globe in USA, UK Canada, China, Singapore, UAE, Australia and other places.