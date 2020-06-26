Two year old Hyderabad toddler reels off names of over 100 Global Car Brands & identifies them with ease!

Hyderabad, June 26th, 2020: A child prodigy Devamsh Narayanam is gifted with an extraordinary memory and at the age of two years has the ability to remember over 100 global car brands, identify them and reel out their names effortlessly. Son of fashion designer Architha Narayanam and industrialist Nikhil Narayanam displayed these unique memory traits right from the age of less than a year, he also seemed to have an unusual passion for cars at his age.

We noticed these extraordinary abilities during our trip to the USA, he was just about a year old, but the wide range of four-wheelers there seemed to excite him to no end. Every time a car whizzed past, his eyes and focus used to be rivetted on them, say his parents. At an age when he could barely walk, he used to head to the cars and pose for pictures with them. As he grew he was inquisitive about the names of the models and would recall the details the next time he saw them. Unlike other kids of his age, Devamsh was always keen to hear interesting anecdotes about cars. He now has a wide collection of toy cars and spends his time with them. Even in the paly school he attends, he excels in what is taught there, rarely forgets information shared with him, and is a role model for other kids. We recognize that his inherent cognitive skills are well beyond his age and as parents want to mold him into a citizen, the society and country can be proud off.

◦ The 100 top Global car brands Devamsh identifies are:

Suzuki, Hyundai, Honda, TATA, Mahindra, Renault, Ford, Nissan, Datsun, Toyota, MG, Kia, Volkswagen, Skoda, Jeep, Fiat, Isuzu, Audi, Mercedes Benz, BMW, Jaguar, Volvo, Land Rover, Porsche, Ferrari, Rolls Royce, DC, Bugatti, Force motors, Mitsubishi, Citroen, Lamborghini, Mini, Aston Martin, Maserati, Tesla, Lexus, Chevrolet, Bentley, Cadillac, Chrysler, Peugeot, Mazda, Infiniti, Opel, Subaru, GMC, Dodge, Maybach, Mclaren, Saab, Hummer, Koneisegg, Lincoln, Pontiac, Geely, Dacia, Daewoo, Great Wall, Alfa Romeo, Lancia, BYD, Acura, Chery, Rover, Seat, Ssang, Yong, Vas, Buick, Gaz, Holden, Lotus, Perodua, Proton, Ram, Vauxhall, Abarth, Borgward, Donkervoort, Elfin, Englon, Gumpert, Ikco, Mustang, Karma, Faraday, future, Lucid, Lobini, Luxgen, Mastretta, Pagani, Smart, Zarooq, Zenvo, Alpina , Ascari, Mazzanti, Lister, Marlin & Hindustan motors.