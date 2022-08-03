Tynimo announces the launch of its new store at Lucknow Airport and e-commerce services

Bengaluru, August, 3rd, 2022: Tynimo, a Bengaluru-based lifestyle retail brand has announced the launch of its new store at Lucknow airport along with its e-commerce website to offer its services across India.

Tynimo was started to bring a revolution in the retail industry and to start a lifestyle brand that sells high-quality, appealing products at affordable prices. Keeping the promise, the company has started providing services across the country through its recently launched website.

Tynimo also aims to expand the business in tier 1 ties 2 cities by opening 400 franchise stores. Currently, the company has flagship stores in Bangalore, Mumbai, and Lucknow and a franchisee store in Thimphu, Bhutan. Tynimo has established itself amongst the people of Bhutan as the most preferred lifestyle store even with the presence of other competitive brands.

Vaibhav Jain, Founder, Tynimo said, “It’s a matter of pride that Tynimo family is growing and we launched our new store at Lucknow airport. Going forward, we are planning to open more franchise store in tier 1 and tier 2 cities across India. We have also started our e-commerce services for our customers. We focus on providing high-quality daily lifestyle products at affordable prices, hence providing a better lifestyle”.

Tynimo symbolises a tiny shopping plex that has a large variety to offer for an unplanned shopper. The brand is focused on providing high-quality daily lifestyle products at affordable prices, hence providing a better lifestyle. Every product at Tynimo is designed on the philosophy of creative design, cost efficiency and a better lifestyle. The brand is focused on looking beyond price and functionality to connect with a back story and ethics that appeals to the consumer’s sense of self.