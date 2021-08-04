Types Of Illnesses That Qualify For FMLA

While FMLA allows employees to take time off work due to their illnesses and other family healthcare obligations, not every illness may be covered.

According to the Act, only employees with serious medical conditions should take leave.

If you have a certain illness and believe you are entitled to FMLA leave, you need to understand what may qualify as a serious health illness.

Employee’s Serious Health Conditions To Qualify For FMLA

One contentious issue is whether an employee’s condition qualifies for a medical leave under FMLA. For example, conditions such as colds, headaches, stomach aches, dental checkups, among other minor issues, may not qualify for a serious health condition. Thus, you need to know about employment law Orange County on what may qualify as leave for any claim for denied FMLA leave.

Under the Act, a serious condition is related to an injury, impairment, or other mental condition requiring inpatient care. The latter could be even a one night out in a medical care facility or a hospital. Meaning, where there is an overnight admission, this automatically leads to FMLA eligibility. Also, continuous treatment would be eligible for FMLA.

In summary, what may qualify for FMLA leave includes:

Any employee’s inpatient care: An employee should get an FMLA to leave for the period they spent receiving medical care. Also, they should get leave for any incapacity connected to such care. Permanent conditions such as terminal diseases may require multiple treatments . Such an employee must be under health care provider supervisions. Inability or incapacity to work for more than 3 consecutive days: An employee may be unable to work or even attend to their daily duties. Such days should have visits to the hospital within 30 days of such inability. However, the first visit within the 30 days, must occur within 7 days of the incapacity Chronic illnesses such as asthma: These require a periodic visit to the hospital. Others may require an extensive period. Such conditions are covered only if: Such condition is to extend for a long period The condition leads to episodic instead of continuing inability or incapacity. There is a need for periodic visits to the hospital. Such visits could be two per year under a nurse or health care supervision.



Multiple illnesses: These include injuries or illnesses requiring an employee to miss work for multiple treatments. Pregnancy incapacity: Being unable to work due to pregnancy is a serious health condition. To qualify for an FMLA leave, one doesn’t require a doctor visit or be out of work for more than three days. Again, such an employee doesn’t need to have serious medical issues to qualify for the leave. However, visits for prenatal care routine checkups are eligible for the leave.



For the above, an employee has a right to take leave for themselves to care for a child, spouse with the above medical conditions.

A serious health condition is intended to cover different types of illness, both physical and mental. Meaning, if you have an issue with your employer, the best thing would be to seek legal help. Many health conditions may not qualify as serious health conditions, such as those that require short term treatment or considered to be brief.

If you require medical leave, your employer may request a medical certification from your doctor. This is to confirm that you have a serious condition. If your employer is made to doubt the validity of your medical document, you may be forced to have a second opinion. Your employer should cater any costs of such opinions.

Filing Your FMLA Claim

There is so much to learn about FMLA and serious health conditions.

You need the right information when filing your claim. Before you decide to file an FMLA leave claim, you need to understand your rights based on federal or state laws.

If your serious condition qualifies for an FMLA leave, you will be eligible to take up to 12 weeks of leave. This should be in a 12 month period for which you suffered from serious conditions.

The leave may be renewed every 12 months, as long as you continue to be eligible for such leave.

It’s worth noting that such cannot be combined where you may qualify for CFRA and FMLA leave. In addition, you cannot receive more than 12 weeks of leave.

The employer must comply with all FMLA rules. If your employer interfered with your legal rights and you believe you have an FMLA claim, you can contact an experienced lawyer to guide you.

Having a lawyer who understands the rules would greatly assist you in getting the right damages. Such a lawyer will assess available options and help you get evidence. For a valid claim, your lawyer will either negotiate with your employer’s insurance or will help you file a lawsuit.