tZERO Signs Agreement with Cap Table and Valuation Software Company Eqvista

Partnership Plans to Bring Liquidity to Eqvista’s Network of 3,500+ Seed-Stage to Pre-IPO Companies

NEW YORK: tZERO, a leader in blockchain innovation and liquidity for digital assets, announced today that it has signed an agreement with Eqvista, an integrated, cloud-based equity management platform with over 3,500 issuers ranging from seed-stage to pre-IPO companies. This partnership is intended to introduce Eqvista’s clients seeking tokenization services and/or secondary liquidity to an innovative, regulated venue like the tZERO ATS (Alternative Trading System), a FINRA member broker-dealer.

tZERO CEO Saum Noursalehi stated, “We are thrilled to partner with Eqvista and connect with its robust network of clients looking for technology services and a secondary liquidity solution. Our top priority continues to be to increase tZERO’s exposure to high-quality companies that are interested in a path to secondary trading through digital securities, and this announcement will help drive this goal forward.”

Eqvista is a sophisticated equity management software that allows companies, investors, and shareholders to easily and effectively track, manage, and make intelligent decisions about their companies’ equity. Its aim is to ease the current system for share management, cap tables, and company filings to enable companies to focus on what really matters to their businesses.

Eqvista Founder and CEO Tomas Milar said, “As more companies remain private longer and have complex capital structures, Eqvista brings an advanced equity management software solution that simplifies the way companies handle their ownership. Our partnership with tZERO is a natural extension in supporting our clients by providing access to tZERO, a market leader in technology solutions for secondary liquidity.”

tZERO is a technology firm with the goal of democratizing access to private capital markets. tZERO is a subsidiary of Medici Ventures, the blockchain-focused, wholly owned subsidiary of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).