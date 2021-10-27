U GRO Capital launches ‘UGRO Cares 2.0’ towards employee engagement and wellness, ahead of Diwali

U GRO Capital, a listed MSME lending fintech platform, today announced the launch of UGRO Cares 2.0, inclusive of various initiatives towards employee engagement and wellness, ahead of festive season. These range from extended holidays, hampers, competitions and other recreational activities. The company has been placing the values of empathy and growth at the core since its inception, which were further deepened since the pandemic.

Spread across 55 branches in 9 states, the company currently has an employee base of 700 plus, which grew from around 400 in August 2021. It further plans to scale up the count to over 1000 by FY2022. As a part of multiple initiatives, U GRO Capital has announced a five day holiday period during Diwali 2021 from October 4 to October 8. This is in addition to the festive hampers for all employees. The company has also planned recreational activities which include best branch decor competition and celebrations (lunch and snacks) in all the 55 branches. These extend for the families of employees as well, with activities like painting competitions for kids in multiple categories.

Earlier this year the company had announced the first version of UGRO Cares program, to support employees’ mental and physical wellness. The program included varied relief measures including vaccination and covering Covid patients’ homecare cover, insurance benefits, and support with consultation, diagnostics and medicines. The company has continued to extend Covid support in the form of advance leaves, hospitalisation coverage and domiciliary expense reimbursement up to Rs. 30,000 for employees and their dependents.

Pia Shome, Chief People Officer, said, ”The values of collaboration and empathy are deeply ingrained in U GRO Capital’s culture and the two versions of UGRO Cares are a reflection of the same. We are mindful about the importance of quality family time during the festive season and hence we have offered the holiday period to five days. Other recreational activities as well as the relief measures have been designed keeping in view employees’ physical and mental wellness. U GRO family is rapidly expanding, as we plan to more than double our employee base to over 1000 by FY2022. Multiple employee focused initiatives announced are in greater alignment with our aspirational growth, as we work towards our mission of solving the unsolved credit gap of MSMEs and acquire 1 % market share of the outstanding MSME credit, while enabling employees’ progress and ensuring their wellbeing”.

As of September 2021, U GRO Capital’s AUM stood at INR 1,932 Cr, up 47 % since March 2021 and 97% since September 2020. In the next five years, U GRO Capital aspires to build an AUM of INR 20,000 crore and operationalize around 270 branches.