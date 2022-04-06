U GRO Capital Limited files prospectus with Registrars of Companies for Public Issue of rated, secured, senior, listed, transferable, redeemable, non-convertible debentures up to Rs. 100 crore (“NCDs”)

U Gro Capital Limited (“U Gro Capital”/ “Company”) a non-deposit taking systemically important NBFC registered with the RBI has filed prospectus dated March 30, 2022, with Registrars of Companies for public issue of rated, secured, senior, listed, transferable, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs. 1,000 each (“NCDs”) for an amount of Rs. 5000 lakhs (“Base Issue Size”) with an option to retain over-subscription upto Rs. 5,000 lakhs, aggregating overall issue size up to Rs. 10,000 lakhs. (“The Issue”)

The equity shares of the company are listed on NSE and BSE.

The company propose to utilize the funds from towards funding (i) at least 75% of the total estimated net proceed for the purpose of onward lending, financing, and for repayment of interest and principal of existing borrowings of the company and (ii) upto 25% of the total estimated net proceed towards general corporate purposes.

The NCDs proposed to be issued under the Issue have been rated “ACUITE A+ (read as ACUITE A Plus) (Outlook: Stable)” for an amount of Rs. 200 crore by Acuite Ratings and Research Limited vide their rating letter dated March 04, 2022 and was revalidated vide letter dated March 24, 2022.

The company intends to raise fund through issue of Non-Convertible Debenture in three series and payment of Coupon/Dividend will be payable on quarterly basis in Series I and on monthly basis in Series II and Series III.

Sundae Capital Advisors Private Limited, Tipsons Consultancy Services Private Limited and Trust Investment Advisors Private Limited are the Lead Managers to the Issue.

MITCON Credentia trusteeship Services Limited (formerly known as MITCON Trusteeship Services Ltd) is the Debenture Trustee to the Issue.

Despite the challenges faced during the pandemic year, company has received various recognitions and awards including, (i) featuring in the Top 5 Digital / Fintech Lending Companies for MSMEs by BW Disrupt & IBS Intelligence, (ii) ET Best BFSI Brand of the year award for FinTech Category, (iii) Best MSME Lending Company by World Leadership Congress and Awards, (iv) Quick Loan Approval Award and Best Lending Tech of the year Award by National Award for Excellence in Financial Services Marketing and few others.