UAE based Lotus Hotels & Apartments incorporates Hotelogix cloud Hotel PMS…

India, February, 2022: Hotelogix, a globally leading enterprise-grade cloud-based Hotel Property Management System provider, announced the adoption of its multi-property management solution by Lotus Hotels & Apartments. Based out of Ajman, United Arab Emirates, the hospitality group aims to streamline its multi-property management with a centralised control offered by Hotelogix.

x

Speaking about the reason behind picking up Hotelogix over others, Faisal Muneer, IT Manager said, “We are a growing chain hospitality brand. And being a part of a tourism hotspot like UAE, especially Ajman in the entire Gulf region, we aim to add multiple properties to our portfolio by 2023. Keeping this in mind, we were looking for a cloud solution that could help us with top-notch multi-property management and group-wide operation-critical reports, and we found Hotelogix with all the required capabilities.”

Adding further, Faisal also said that Hotelogix had done a great job by integrating their Hotel PMS with the database of Ajman Tourism Development Department. “This was quite important for us in terms of becoming compliant with the government prescribed regulations. This is another major reason for selecting Hotelogix,” he said.

Speaking about the hospitality industry’s outlook in UAE,Farooque Khan, Managing Director said, “We are excited with the Emirates Tourism Council’s ambitious plans to boost the industry. Thanks to the authorities’ large-scale promotion of prominent destinations, we will see a huge inflow of tourists to the country. The hospitality industry is surely in for a good time,” x

Echoing the same sentiment, Brijesh Surendran, Senior Vice President of Sales at Hotelogix, said, “By becoming the technology partner of Lotus Hotels & Apartments, we have now become a part of UAE’s growing hospitality ecosystem. It is definitely the right time to help hotels in this country with the right technology solution. We look forward to helping Lotus Hotels & Apartments see the desired results out of their partnership with us.”

About Hotelogix

Hotelogix is one of the top three global cloud-based Hotel Property Management Systems that helps group and chain properties automate operation, increase efficiency, sell more rooms, improve occupancy, boost revenues, and witness instant ROI while serving guests better. It has earned the trust of many prominent hospitality entities operating across geographies, including matured markets such as North America and Europe.