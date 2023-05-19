Uber launches report on Future of Cities and Shared Mobility

Mumbai, May 19, 2023: Uber today launched a report titled ‘Future of Cities & Shared Mobility in India’ that analyzes transportation trends in Urban India and recommends changes required for a sustainable future. Commissioned by Uber, and compiled by WXY Studio, a New York-based organization specializing in urban design & planning, the report’s findings and recommendations focus on the need to support shared mobility, move people more efficiently and affordably, and curb the country’s growing demand for private car ownership.

The report was presented today in the national capital to Hon’ble Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Puri, by the Uber India & South Asia – President, Prabhjeet Singh. As per the report, India has an opportunity to leapfrog an era of auto dependency by fast-tracking innovative mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) solutions and rethinking parking policies and street design. This will help create a new paradigm for smart, equitable development in a rapidly urbanized setting and help India improve mobility access without further increasing private vehicles on roads.

Sharing his views, Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India & South Asia, said: ”At Uber, we are committed to building a sustainable future and enabling more liveable cities for all. This report outlines the role that ride-sharing platforms like ours can play in reducing traffic congestion and pollution. With smart planning, better first- and last-mile connectivity to an improved public transport system, and a stronger ecosystem encouraging transition to sustainable mobility, India can emerge stronger and compete with any city in the world.”

As per the report findings, increased demand for private car ownership, accelerated by a growing middle class and safety concerns during COVID-19, poses a challenge to India’s sustainable mobility future. This trend can be checked by integrated transport and land use policies. By reimagining Indian roads by reallocating space from cars to non-motorized transport (NMT) and sustainable modes, and limiting free parking, cities can move closer to their sustainability goals. The expansion in access to walking, biking, reliable public transport, on-demand mobility and shared services, can enable governments to curb the growth of personal four-wheeled vehicles and improve personal mobility for all. This shift will also have a positive impact on mobility among Indians who do not own a vehicle. The report also highlights the role of stronger public-private collaboration to sustainable mobility by improving public transport and access to shared mobility.

As per recommendations to policymakers, city planners, and regulators, to improve shared mobility included in the report, the Unified Transport Bodies (UTBs) that exist across cities can be empowered to play the role of multimodal mobility managers that can better integrate shared mobility into existing transportation systems. Further, improving areas around public transport stations by requiring developers to make investments in public spaces and incentivizing the presence of neighborhood amenities in and around stations, will help improve first/last mile connectivity, and make travel safer. City planners should partner with shared mobility companies to connect underserved areas, including newly developed edge cities, and mandate major new developments to create a transport demand management plan to connect with existing networks. Lastly, as India continues to encourage transition to sustainable mobility, government subsidies for EVs should apply to more vehicles and shared fleets, while targeting lower-income households.

This report synthesizes findings from a literature review, surveys and interviews with Indian transportation practitioners and experts, and an analysis of Uber’s Rides data in four case study cities. As per surveys conducted by WXY Studio, transportation experts in India view Uber as playing an important role in the mobility ecosystem in India by improving first- and last-mile connectivity and enabling better coordination with transport operators.