UBON adds one more feather to its cap in the SOLAR Bluetooth Speaker series

New Delhi – UBON, India’s leading home-grown gadget accessory & consumer electronics brand, has launched SP-40, equipped with impeccable features like USB Charging, dual torch with solar charging panel, control button, FM Radio, Support TF card and high-quality sound. It comes with multiple connectivity options USB Port, Micro TF/SD Card Powered True Wireless Speaker (TWS). With this addition, the company has expanded its wireless portfolio.

This new speaker comes with the latest built-in TWS feature via Wireless V5.0 and can be paired via Bluetooth to the soundtrack for up to 10 meters of operating range. This speaker offers a power backup with the support of an inbuilt 1200 mAh battery. Also, when you get bored of your playlist, you can easily switch to the FM mode and tune into your favourite FM stations. UBON SP – 40 Solar Bluetooth speaker comes in stylish colours priced at INR 2,499/- and can be bought from all the leading retail stores and e-commerce platforms.

Commenting on the new launch, Mr. Mandeep Arora, Managing Director, UBON said, “We at UBON, always strive to develop and offer the best in elegant design and premium looking products. Our ultimate intent is customer satisfaction and retention. We are confident that this product will strike the right chord with Indian users. Be it travel, office, or house parties, it is engineered specifically to give the finest possible user experience designed for all purposes. Our motive is to cater to all age groups and every user.”

About UBON: – Incorporated in the year 1999, UBON headquartered in Delhi, is India’s leading Gadget Accessory & Consumer Electronics brand that addresses the need for ‘Connected Consumers’ and ‘People on the go’. With the proper R&D and the right use of technology, the brand offers products such as Bluetooth Speakers & Headphones, Earphones, Chargers, Cables & more than 125 accessories. UBON has also been awarded “the most promising brand of the year by The Economic Times in 2019.”