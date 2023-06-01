UBON Launches India’s First Ultimate Transparent Power Bank – Marshal Series 2.0 PB-SX201, 10000 Power Bank

1st June, 2023 – UBON, a leading provider of innovative mobile accessories, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest groundbreaking product, the Marshal Series 2.0 PB-SX201, India’s first ultimate transparent power bank. This remarkable power bank combines cutting-edge technology with a sleek design, offering users a unique and transparent charging experience.

The Marshal Series 2.0 PB-SX201 power bank is set to revolutionize the way we charge our devices. Boasting a power capacity of 10000mAh, this power bank ensures that you never run out of battery power when you need it the most. With its 22.5W power output, it supports both Power Delivery (PD) and Quick Charge (QC) technologies, enabling fast and efficient charging for a wide range of devices.

One of the standout features of the Marshal Series 2.0 PB-SX201 is its built-in charging cables. It comes equipped with two charging cables – one for iPhones and another for Type-C devices. This eliminates the need to carry additional cables and ensures compatibility with a variety of smartphones and tablets. With the convenience of these inbuilt cables, users can charge their devices hassle-free on the go.

Safety is a top priority for UBON, and the Marshal Series 2.0 PB-SX201 power bank is no exception. It incorporates advanced safety features that protect against overcharging, overheating, and overvoltage. This gives users peace of mind, knowing that their devices are safe during the charging process.

“We are thrilled to introduce India’s first ultimate transparent power bank, the Marshal Series 2.0 PB-SX201,” said Mr. Mandeep Arora, MD & Co-founder, UBON. “This innovative product combines advanced technology, convenience, and safety, offering our customers a superior charging solution. We believe that the Marshal Series 2.0 will set a new standard in the power bank market,” he added.

The Marshal Series 2.0 PB-SX201 power bank is now available for purchase at UBON-authorized retail stores. To learn more about UBON and its range of products, visit www.ubon.in.