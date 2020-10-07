UBON ropes in Rana Daggubati as the new brand ambassador, target expansion into Southern Market

UBON, India’s leading Gadget Accessory & Consumer Electronics brand has roped in superstar Rana Daggubati as its brand ambassador to tap the Southern market. What makes Rana the best choice for this position is that he enjoys a massive appeal across the southern part of the Country. That brings immense value to us as one of the unique selling propositions of our brand lies in making cutting edge technology, fun, stylish, quality-driven products within everyone’s reach and across all price segments.

Keeping up with the Ubon’s tagline ‘born to be free,’ Rana was a unanimous choice for a brand ambassador. No one can represent the true spirit and energy of UBON better than Rana in the South-Indian part of the country. Apart from being a powerhouse of acting, Rana is big-time tech-savvy and his philosophy inclines very well with the UBON‘s vision.

Commenting on the occasion, UBON’s Managing Director Mandeep Arora said, “Having Rana Daggubati on board with a mammoth fan following will help us reach and tap into that target audience of ours. He is young, dynamic and a very popular face in every household of South India. With our aim to tap the southern market none better than the versatile Rana Daggubati to stand for this thought.

Elated Brand Ambassador Rana Daggubati said, “Tech and Trend go hand-in-hand when it comes to buying stylish consumer electronics and gadgets accessories jam-packed with modern technology, UBON is the first brand which strikes our mind. Being a tech-savvy myself, I am delighted with this new association. UBON is a brand that provides great audio quality in conjunction with trendy designs, also resonating with my personality,” he further added.