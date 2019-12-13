Udaan 2020 concluded by taking forward the initiative towards social awareness

“Business is an art and social service duty…” Keeping this in mind PR 24 x7 made an effort to spread social awareness in every section of the society through Udaan 2020 by carrying out many social activities. During this period, in 10 different cities like Indore, Ahmedabad, Nashik and Chandigarh, people were motivated to be aware of their social responsibility through activities like Eve Teasing, Single Use Plastic, Environment Hygiene and Blood Donation.

More importantly, the program was inaugurated by Mr. Amarjeet Singh Sudan, a passionate social worker. Some cultural programs were also organized on this occasion.

Udaan 2020 was organized as a celebration of PR24x7 for climbing in the list of Top 20 PR firms in India. On the occasion, Founder of the company, Mr. Atul Malikram gave a message to contribute towards society and at the same time remains committed to ones social religion. During the event, he said that “PR 24×7 believes that business and social issues goes hand in hand. The main objective of this program is to spread awareness in the society regarding the social evils, which are making our society hollow from within.” He appreciated the hard work of the team, the important role of trusted clients and trustworthy media behind the organization’s inclusion in the top 20 companies. At the same time, thanking all colleagues, he said to continue this effort every year.