udaan enables over 400 sellers under Electronics category achieve sales worth INR 1 crore

udaan, India’s largest business-to-business (b2b) eCommerce platform, today announced that it has enabled over 400 sellers on the platform under the Electronics category achieve sales worth INR 1 crore each in 2020. The platform has also on-boarded over 1.13 lakh new users under the Electronics category in 2020. During this period, udaan shipped over 160 million electronic products catering to 53 lakh orders across 12,000 pin codes.

The pandemic led to Work-From-Home (WFH) and many working professionals moved back to their hometowns in tier 2 and 3 cities. This resulted in large volume of orders for electronic products from cities across Uttar Pradesh followed by West Bengal, Assam, and Bihar. The demand for electronic gadgets also surged as there was a huge pent up demand for these products post the lockdown. The sale of accessories witnessed a sharp spike making it the highest selling product on the platform. Around 120+ million accessories and consumer electronics followed by 10 million mobile handsets were sold on the platform during 2020.

udaan also sold 50 million Electronic products within three months post the unlock, comprising of audio & mobile Accessories (19%), power accessories (16%), mobile handsets (9%), Computers & IT Accessories (7% ) and Consumer Electronics (6%) and so on.

Hrishikesh Thite, Head – Electronics category, udaan, said, “As people started working from home, the demand for Electronic products from professionals and families increased to facilitate their daily work, education of kids as well as for family entertainment. This trend was visible across the country. The seller partners on our platform benefitted as they were able to cater to demands across Bharat by leveraging our robust supply chain network and our deep access across the width and depth of the country. Small retailers benefited as they got access to a wide range of quality products at best prices, with the convenience of placing orders on the udaan app anytime from anywhere. Many small and big brands also joined udaan to access new markets, and benefit from cost efficiencies offered by the platform. We are humbled by the trust posed by our buyer and seller partners on udaan, and will continue to work towards our vision of transforming small businesses in the country by leveraging technology and eCommerce scale.”

Large manufacturers and brands such as Apple, SanDisk, boAt etc. have partnered udaan to leverage its strong distribution network and access newer markets while enjoying cost efficiencies. With doorstep delivery services in tier 1,2,3 cities across the country, the retailers didn’t have to risk going to wholesale markets during the pandemic and could access a wide array of selection at the best price on the udaan platform.

udaan has operations across categories including lifestyle, electronics, home & kitchen, staples, fruits and vegetables, FMCG, pharma, toys and general merchandise. It enables shopkeepers, kirana, restaurants, street vendors, chemists, offices, small factories, contractors etc. to source from a large selection of high-quality products at the best prices with the convenience of eCommerce. The platform provides brands, and manufacturers access to new markets and regions with greater cost-efficiency and better price control. udaan offers best products, swadeshi brands (Indian Origin), improved quality and modern supply chain through logistics solution, connecting the millions of MSMEs throughout India and help them grow their business through tech.

udaan is a one stop solution for all business requirements in the b2b space. It has built inclusive tech tools for Bharat, specially catering to the needs of brands, retailers & manufacturers providing them a level playing field to scale, trade and grow their business.