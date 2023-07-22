Udaipur’s Leading Urban Square Mall Felicitates Young Chess Champions on International Chess Day

Urban Square Mall, Udaipur’s premier retail and lifestyle destination, distributed prizes to the winners of the “Battle of The Knights July 2023” Chess Championship on 20th July 2023, International Chess Day.

“Urban Square Mall Open Free Age Group Chess Championship 2023” was a remarkable event that catered to young chess talents, focusing on nurturing and promoting their skills. The competition spanned over two days, 15th and 16th July 2023, featuring players across various age groups, including Under 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17, and 19.

“We are overjoyed on the success of the “Battle of The Knights July 2023” Chess Championship and congratulate all the winners and participants on their remarkable achievements! The event was a resounding success, thanks to the incredible talents and passion displayed by the participants. Urban Square Mall remains committed to nurturing and promoting such endeavours to foster a vibrant chess community in Udaipur. Heartfelt congratulations once again to all the winners for their exceptional performances,” said Mr. Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, of Bhumika Group.

The championship was organized in collaboration with “Chess in Lake City,” affiliated with the Rajasthan Chess Association, and witnessed an overwhelming response from chess enthusiasts of all ages. Urban Square Mall is committed to nurturing young talents and fostering a thriving chess community in Udaipur.

Urban Square Mall provided an open and inclusive platform for all aspiring chess players to showcase their talent, ensuring financial constraints did not hinder their participation. The tournament’s time control of 25 minutes, with a 10-second increment, ensured that each game was engaging and competitive, adding to the excitement and thrill of the competition.

Prizes were awarded to the top 10 players in each age group, with separate categories for boys and girls. One hundred forty prizes were distributed to the deserving winners, recognizing excellence and dedication.

The winners across various age groups are Tanmay Bhatnagar (Under 19 Boys), Kashish Agarwal (Under 19 Girls), Tushar Damor (Under 17 Boys), Khushi Menaria (Under 17 Girls), Harsh Kothari (Under 15 Boys), Kritika (Under 15 Girls), Jenil Parmar (Under 13 Boys), Charvi Maheshwari (Under 13 Girls), Darsh Rathi (Under 11 Boys), Aayat Bajaj (Under 11 Girls), Param Wadhwani (Under 9 Boys), and Veera Kagi (Under 9 Girls).

Urban Square Mall stands as Udaipur’s largest and most prominent retail destination, boasting more than 75 lifestyle brands from India and abroad, offering an unrivalled shopping experience to visitors. Phase I of the project features a six-screen multiplex, adding a holistic visual experience. The total build-up area of the project is an impressive 8.54 lakh sq ft. The first phase of the extensive complex spread over 1.1 million square feet, is fully functional. The second phase has already been launched, and upon completion, Urban Square Mall will solidify its position as one of Rajasthan’s most sought-after retail and lifestyle hubs.