udChalo forays into real estate space to exclusively serve the armed forces

New Delhi, India, March 01, 2022: udChalo, a consumer tech company that exclusively caters to the armed forces of India, announces its entry into the real estate business. All defense personnel and veterans can now purchase affordable houses at discounted market prices through udChalo. Backed by the brand’s commitment of ‘udChalo assurity’, all real estate purchases through udChalo will ensure investment in quality, affordable, and profitable housing properties. The Indian defense personnel can now purchase property through udChalo at a minimum 10 % discount from the actual market price.

With the focus to venture into all cities preferred by the armed forces, udChalo first ventures into the service in Pune city and subsequently plans to enter markets like Chandigarh, NCR Delhi, Bengaluru and Jaipur. The brand is in conversation with reputed developers in these cities which will further ensure better buying options and a hassle-free home buying journey for its consumer base.

For Pune city, udChalo joins hands with renowned Nyati developers to sell a ~100,000 sq ft area at the best-discounted rate to veterans and armed forces. Located at Wagholi Pune, a dedicated tower is designed by the builder for the armed forces of India. The property comes with the best of amenities and facilities available in the project, with proximity to schools, hospitals, markets, and other necessities.

Ravi Kumar, CEO, udChalo said, “This business diversification is a well thought and researched move by udChalo, 99% of tax filing executed last year through udChalo’s Tax Filing Facility, unveiled section 24 of the Income Tax Act that lets homeowners claim a deduction of up to Rs. 2 lakhs was missing, furthermore benefits under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) were never utilized by our soldiers who dedicate their lives for the nation. We stand by our motto of ‘Service to the service men’ and this initiative will ensure all saving parameters are monitored and maximum benefits are offered to the defence community. Unlike civilians, home buying is a challenging proposition as the requirements are unique, how to identify the right property, loan facility, proximity to schools, Army cants, hospitals and other amenities, and above all will the builder deliver and follow legal formalities needs to be addressed during their vacation. The team at udChalo will identify the properties that fulfil the requirements and is committed to provide the best quality product, hassle free buying experience, at an unmatched price.”

To lead the real estate business of udChalo on boards, Abhijit Das as the Chief Business officer. In the past, Abhijit has been an entrepreneur and a corporate executive in Real Estate, Financial Services and Consumer Industries. He has been a driving force in building the JLL business in East India and comes with extensive knowledge of the real estate industry. His vast knowledge and expertise will help udChalo grow the new vertical that they want to expand into and cater to the consumer demands of the segment.

Speaking on his appointment, Abhijit Das, Chief Business Officer for Real Estate- UdChalo, said “For the longest time the real estate needs and demands of the defense forces were overlooked. With udChalo venturing into this space this consumer segment can now avail the best discounts with some of the finest developers in the key cities. I am very excited to be a part of udChalo’s journey and we look forward to disrupt the market space and service our servicemen.”

Since 2015, udChalo has been dedicated to serving the services of the country by facilitating convenient travel, utility bill payments, financial services, and access to consumer electronics. With this new segment, udChalo taps a consumer base of approximately 3 million who were only dependent on AWHO and Air Force Naval housing board that ensured quality and affordable homes catering to the segment’s need.

Team at udChalo will closely monitor the progress of the construction and will have it evaluated by internal and external auditors on varied parameters like legal, engineering, architecture etc.