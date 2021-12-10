udChalo strengthens advisory board with the appointment of three new members

Pune, December 10, 2021: udChalo, a company that exclusively serves India’s defence forces with the vision of making lives simpler for our soldiers has appointed three new members on its advisory board. With a defined vision and continuous growth, the company needed guidance of veterans from multiple fields. The appointment of Lt. Gen. R.R. Nimbhorkar (Retd.), Dr. Shashikala Gurpur, Dean (Symbiosis Law School) and Dr. R.K. Srivastava, Ex-IAS will strengthen the board capability and guide the organization in right direction.

Lt. Gen. R.R. Nimbhorkar (Retd.) PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM is a highly decorated officer of the Indian Army. He has been a part of and led multiple critical operations carried out by Indian army. To name a few, he has played a crucial role in Uri surgical strike and was critically wounded during Operation Vijay (Kargil War). Under his vast experience and understanding of the forces and their needs, udChalo hopes to bring right services and products to the defence fraternity.

As a law-abiding organization that upholds the law of the land in high regard, the appointment of Dr Shashikala Gurpur will direct udChalo towards success. Dr Gurpur is the Jean Monet Chair Professor, Director Symbiosis Law School, Pune, and Dean Faculty of Law, Symbiosis international university. She has authored two books and 79 articles as a member of the Law Commission of India.

Dr. Ravindra Kumar Srivastava, a former IAS officer with PhD in Disaster Management and a Masters in Economics, and Physics coupled with over four decades of rich experience holding critical positions at the administrative level, has guided and implemented government policies. From CMD at Jharkhand Urja Vikas Nigam to being a Chairman at Airport Authority of India, and now engaged in several arbitration cases, he has worn multiple hats on organisational levels. On a broader spectrum, he served as the Chairman of SAARC Disaster Management Centre and the Joint Secretary of several divisions of Ministry of Home Affairs besides holding other important administrative roles in central and state governments in sectors of regulation, general administration, internal security, finance, development of economic and social infrastructures, disaster management and judicial.

His experience will equip udChalo to understand the relationships between governance, economy and public administration.

Ravi Kumar, Founder and CEO, udChalo said, “The three new appointments have come at a pivotal time for udChalo, as the company is in high-growth mode and actively looking for opportunities. We are honoured to have Lt. Gen. Rajendra Ramrao Nimbhorkar (Retd.) PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM on our advisory board. With his extensive experience of four decades serving the army at difficult terrains, he will guide us with specific insights to restructure our plans and activities to strengthen our connect with armed forces. We are humbled to have Dr. Shashikala Gurpur as part of our advisory board. With her guidance on the legal front, we will be able to tackle the hurdles and strengthen the company’s legal structure. She will mentor the team and drive a healthy relationship between corporate governance and corporate sustainability. Dr. Ravindra Kumar Srivastava joining the advisory board is a privilege to the group, his well-established career working with the government will sharpen our administrative approach, design the initiatives to deliver multifaceted results encompassing the armed forces and government at the same time. These three appointments will further catapult the business to success.”