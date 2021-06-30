Uddhav Poddar wins 40 under 40 Award for contribution to real estate

New Delhi: Uddhav Poddar, MD, Bhumika Group, won 40 under 40 award at the inaugural edition of Realty+ 40 Under 40 Conclave & Awards 2021. The event saw participation from the young and the veteran leaders of the real estate, building and construction sector to celebrate the achievements of the new leadership that is taking the Indian realty sector to greater heights.

Shweta Shalini, BJP Spokesperson, and Advisor to Former Chief Minister of Maharasthra & Former Executive Director of Maharashtra Village Social Transformation Foundation, delivered the special address.

The conclave featured dynamic discussions on subjects ranging from social effect and new strategy for the new normal to how young leaders impact the real estate sector and the future of the youth. Speaking on occasion, Uddhav Poddar, MD, Bhumika Group, said, “I am humbled as well as honored that the sector is recognizing my efforts and that of the Group. I’m passionate about real estate and want to continue to deliver world class projects in Tier II towns.”

Uddhav Poddar, MD, Bhumika Group participated in the panel discussion, ‘Leading the Way: Young Leaders Shaping Indian Realty’ moderated by Ramesh Nair, Real Estate Expert & Former CEO, JLL India. The conversation concluded that the new real estate leadership is far more honest, daring, and innovative than previous generations. Traditional ways of working are being challenged by young minds, who are forging their own path.