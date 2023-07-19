UFlex Exhibits its wide range of sustainable flexible tube solutions at Cosmohome Tech Expo 2023

New Delhi, July 19th, 2023: UFlex Ltd., India’s largest multinational flexible packaging and solutions company, will showcase a wide range of flexible tubes and packaging solutions featuring cutting-edge innovation and sustainable packaging structures for brands in the beauty and cosmetics industry, at Cosmohome Tech Expo 2023 in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from July 19-21, 2023.

UFlex will showcase Remika, Kraftika, and Earthika, its popular range of eco-friendly tubes, and several other anti-counterfeit, brand enhancement, and packaging solutions at the expo. Kraftika is suitable for all applications and reduces plastic in sleeve weight by 45%- 50%.

As the first company in India to develop a sustainable paper-based packaging solution for a leading cosmetic brand, UFlex is enabling businesses to deliver on their sustainability goals and help contribute to the environment. The demand for customized and sustainable tube-packaging formats has grown exponentially over the past few decades.

UFlex will be present in hall no. H5, booth no. C20A, at Cosmohome Tech Expo 2023, where visitors can experience new-age packaging solutions for cosmetics, paper-based and 100% recyclable tubes, customized brand enhancement solutions, and anti-counterfeiting features. Available in gloss, holographic, matte, matte metallic, and gloss dual finish; Flexitubes are aesthetically appealing, eco-friendly, and deliver on all critical global brand standards.

Visit the UFlex stand from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM.