Ujjivan SFB reports continued business traction in Q4 FY22; The Bank’s highest ever disbursement; collection at 100%

New Delhi,8 April 2022: Ujjivan SFB has reported steady overall growth in Deposits, Gross Advances and a significant improvement in asset quality, with improved collection efficiency and reducing GNPA, Portfolio at Risk (PAR>0) during the January to March 2022 Quarter.

The Bank has reported the highest ever quarterly disbursement for Q4FY22, growing 14 per cent YoY to INR 4,870 crore.

The Bank’s Advances during the quarter registered a growth of 20 per cent Y-o-Y to INR 18,162 crore, with the Microbanking segment growing 14 per cent YoY to INR 12,344 crore; Affordable Housing and MSE loan book continued to witness traction, with 33.4 per cent and 32.95 per cent rise to INR 2,734 crores and INR 1,710 crores respectively.

The Bank’s Total Deposits jumped to INR 18,287 crore, witnessing a 39.2 per cent Y-o-Y growth and 17.5 per cent Q-o-Q growth. The Bank saw a rise in its Retail Deposit franchise, signifying growing retail interest, posting a 58.9 per cent growth to INR 9,921 crore as on March 31, 2022. The CASA portfolio registered 84.8 per cent Y-o-Y rise, to INR 4,987 crore as on March 31, 2022. Consequently, CASA Ratio has risen to 27.3 per cent as on March 31, 2022 from 20.5 per cent a year back and 26.5 per cent as on December 31, 2021.

There has been a significant improvement in asset quality parameters, with Portfolio at Risk, (PAR) on a declining trend, reducing month on month from 13.3 per cent in January 2022 to 12.6 per cent in February 2022 to 9.6 per cent in March 2022. Steady reduction in GNPA from 9.4 per cent in January 2022 to 7.1 per cent in March 2022.

The Collection efficiency has progressively improved from 97 per cent in January 2022 and touched 100 per cent for the month of March 2022; and remains strong with persistent focus on stressed buckets and reducing incremental overdue.