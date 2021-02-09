UK and HIDCO shine spotlight on COVID Warriors with healthy, clean and zero emission GoZero eBikes

British Deputy High Commission Kolkata, West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (WBHIDCO) and GoZero Mobility UK came together to recognise the efforts of three COVID Warriors for the service rendered by them during the pandemic. They were honoured with clean and green mode of transportation at a felicitation ceremony in Eco Park, New Town on Tuesday, 9 February 2021.

The UK Government will be hosting the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference of Parties 26 (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland in November 2021. A key priority of this “Climate Summit” is Zero Carbon Road Transport. This will provide energy security, and reduce both air pollution and emissions from the transportation sector. In the run-up-to COP 26, the UK is working with governments, cities, businesses, research organisations, think tanks and others to enhance uptake of electric mobility and to showcase innovation.

The UK and Govt. of West Bengal are working as a force for good to tackle climate change and this event is one among many such collaborations.

GoZero Mobility is a British performance electric bicycle maker with headquarters in Birmingham and a manufacturing base in Kolkata, present in over 60 cities in India with 100+ retail network.

The three Covid warriors who were recognised today are Purnima Sen Das (Blood Collection Assistant at NKDA), Soumita Ghose (Senior Manager – Administration & Policy, Head of Quality Control at Tata Medical Centre) and Anup Kumar Ghosh (Welfare and Sanitation team in Eco Park). The GoZero Ebikes which are designed in the UK, are an affordable, healthy and clean mode of transportation, will allow COVID Warriors to commute faster with zero emission.

The event was organised in Newtown Kolkata which has been recognised by the Indian Green Building Council as Platinum rated township for their leadership on adopting innovative steps on sustainability.

Mr. Debashis Sen, Chairman, HIDCO said, “New Town is aspiring to be the cycle capital of Bengal. We are happy to encourage people to use cycles for the last mile connectivity. Cycle is a step in the right direction and we are happy to collaborate with British Deputy High Commission in this matter.

Mr. Nick Low, British Deputy High Commissioner to Kolkata said, “I’m so pleased to be in New Town Eco Park with our friend Debashis Sen, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of HIDCO, to honour three of Newtown Kolkata’s finest frontline heroes. The pandemic has been the worst of times but in Britain, in India and here in Kolkata it’s brought out the very best in people. I salute and applaud the three brave and selfless COVID Warriors who have received their GoZero e-bikes today. I’m grateful to GoZero for donating these wonderful machines and am proud to have GoZero manufacturing here in Kolkata.”

Mr. Ankit Kumar, Founder & CEO, GoZero Mobility said, “The event is part of the wider “Medal of Honour” programme, under which GoZero Mobility is recognising the efforts of community leaders who are serving the society. The eBikes sales globally are accelerating at a high pace and we are very well playing our part to create a green and sustainable transportation for all. Till date, GoZero eBikes have ridden a total of 4.5 million km and have reduced CO2 emissions by 1200 tons thus contributing towards a greener and sustainable future. We hope to see more and more cities adopting electric mobility in the coming days.”

Mr. Sen and Mr. Low took a ride on the GoZero e-bikes through Eco Park during the programme.