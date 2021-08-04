Ultimate Guide To The Common Types Of Workplace Forklifts

Forklifts are powerful trucks that handle various tasks in the workplace. The forklift can safely lift heavy loads that people can’t. There are various types and models of forklifts that can be enhanced by appropriate accessories to fulfill the intended purpose better. When selecting the best forklift for your project, it pays to understand the options available. This allows making sure that you opt for a forklift that will make your operations run smoothly and safely.

Types of workplace forklifts

Warehouse forklift

This is the most easily recognizable type of forklift. A warehouse forklift looks like a yellow golf cart having twin forks that extend from its front. This type of forklift is for handling inventory in the warehouse. It efficiently loads and unloads pallets, transports items to and from delivery trucks, and makes stacking items easier and faster. A standard warehouse forklift can lift loads weighing about 5,000 lbs. while heavy-duty models can lift 25,000 lbs. Warehouse forklifts are subdivided into two categories highlighted below.

Sideloading warehouse forklift

This type of warehouse forklift is usually used in manufacturing facilities and steel service centers for handling bulky and heavy materials. When using this forklift, the operator stands in a compartment by the side and the truck manages loads on the other side. Because of its sideway operation, this forklift drives alongside the rack easily and can manage loading and unloading without turning. This feature makes side-loading forklifts ideal for navigating narrow aisles or handling long loads such as pipes and timber.

Counterbalance warehouse forklift

If you have ever seen a forklift with the front having forks and weight at the back, then that is a counterbalance forklift. The positioning of the forks in the front and weight in the back counterbalances the load. These forklifts come in various options and you can enhance performance by investing in various forklift accessories online. A 3-wheel model is for situations where the operator has to turn in circles while operating the truck. A stand-up model allows the operator to hop on or off easily while handling loads.

Telehandler forklift

This is the second type of workplace forklift on our list. Sometimes a telehandler forklift is known as a telescopic or reach forklift. The forklift has an extendable arm to perform the functions of a forklift and crane. This forklift has twin forks attached to the arm for moving pallets from the ground. A regular telehandler forklift can lift loads weighing about 5,500 lbs. up to 19 ft. in the air. So, this type of forklift is ideal for reaching odd angles and tight spaces.

Industrial forklift

Also known as a large capacity forklift, an industrial forklift has combined functions of a regular warehouse forklift and a telehandler. Despite not reaching odd angles like a telehandler, this forklift can lift loads much higher and heavier than a standard warehouse forklift. An industrial forklift can hold a maximum weight of 30,000 lbs.

Pallet jack forklift

Sometimes this forklift is known as a pump truck and it handles specialized tasks. Keep in mind that this type of forklift has a small size and can’t handle huge loads. However, this forklift makes up immense power-saving leading to leaving a small footprint. Additionally, this forklift fits in tight spaces while handling small loads. This forklift comes in manual or electric options.

Reach forklift

This warehouse forklift is for mainly indoor work. The most significant feature of a reach forklift is extending the forks beyond the compartment to reach racks, unlike standard forklifts. This forklift has an open compartment to allow the operator to have better visibility. The under-carriage of this forklift makes it not suitable for outdoor.

Walkie stacker forklift

With a quite strange appearance, walkie stackers serve a particular purpose. This type of workplace forklift lacks a cab unlike other types of forklifts. The operator walks being the forklift and maneuvers it using an attached handle. Just like a pallet jack, a walkie stacker misses out on speed, maneuverability, and power. However, it comes in handy for circumstances where a taller pallet jack is ideal. This is because the walkie stacker can reach a higher level off the ground compared to other forklifts.

Order picker forklift

Another kind of walkie stacker, the order picker is for picking and delivering materials from the store. This forklift can reach a height of about 32 ft. and is designed for lift operations to reach racks and handle individual units. The most ideal situation for an order picker forklift is to manage customer orders in storage facilities and warehouses.

This is because the forklift picks one or two items instead of picking up a whole load or pallet. Order pickers come with a highly versatile design to handle items of various sizes including furniture and auto parts.

Rough terrain forklift

The last type of forklift on our list is the rough terrain forklift designed ideally for use outdoors with uneven surfaces. This forklift comes with sturdy pneumatic tires for navigating rocky ground. The oversized and threaded special tires enhance balance and stability to allow the safe transportation of loads. These forklifts support heavy loads ranging from 6,000 to 8,000 lbs.

Selecting the ideal forklift should depend on your intended purpose. However, you can get more from your forklift if you equip it with appropriate accessories that you can purchase easily online.