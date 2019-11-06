Ultimate Performance launches its first flagship gym in India

Ultimate Performance, the elite personal training business, brings its ‘maximum results, minimum time’ mantra to India by launching its first one of a kind private personal training gym at Bandra, Mumbai. It is the company’s first private facility in the country, with plans to expand to a number of other major Indian cities. This high-end gym is focused on changing the ‘squalid’ personal training industry in India since more and more people are moving towards a holistically disciplined and self-motivated lifestyle.

Internationally, Ultimate Performance, has revolutionised the personal training industry with a meticulous results-driven ethos and training methodology that leaves no stone unturned from sleep and diet optimisation, to round-the-clock client support, to help everyone who comes through the door achieve exceptional results. What sets U.P. apart from every other personal training company on the planet is the accountability, scrutiny; pressure and encouragement that it places on its personal trainers where quality, standards and results are paramount. If they fail to deliver results, they are out. But this also creates competition and it’s 250 trainers all vie for the top spot annually of being crowned Personal Trainer of the Year.

It is under the banner of ‘results, not promises’ that U.P. has grown to become the world’s only truly international training company since its inception in 2009 by founder Nick Mitchell, one of the world’s leading body composition experts. Business luminary, best-selling author and former barrister Mitchell has built the U.P. empire over the past decade which now boasts of 12 gyms in 9 countries and a team of more than 250 elite personal trainers.

Speaking on the occasion, Nick Mitchel, founder and Global CEO of Ultimate Performance, stated, “Mumbai was the natural choice to open our flagship Indian gym. As a thriving city and leading centre of trade and innovation, Mumbai should demand the highest standards of excellence, and as the world’s only global personal training business we believe that the local market deserves genuinely world class options for its health and fitness needs. We have huge experience of helping Indian clients, the global success of the diaspora of the professional Indian class means that they are typically our largest non-native ethnic group of clients, whether we are operating in London, Singapore, or Los Angeles. I’d like to think that we have some small understanding of the culture as well as a very healthy respect and awareness of the unique specialness of the Indian mindset that often prioritises family, food, and respect above and beyond what we’d typically see in the West.”

The India set up of the brand is being led by Ridhi Sharma, Managing Director, Ultimate Performance India. A former Investment Banker, Ridhi, started with the brand way back in 2009 by helping launch Ultimate Performance’s first gym in the City of London. She exemplifies the effectiveness of Ultimate Performance’s life-changing training model, both physically and mentally. Overcoming 30+ surgeries to rebuild her strength, health and fitness, Ridhi, attributes her life today to Ultimate Performance’s disciplined and rigorous training, education on nutrition, and holistic approach to healthy lifestyle to getting her life back and keeping her free from serious disability.

Ridhi Sharma, Managing Director of Ultimate Performance India, says, “I am both immensely proud and excited to be bringing Ultimate Performance to India, starting with our first state-of-the art, results-driven personal training facility in Mumbai, Bandra West. Our new U.P. Mumbai gym boasts 3,000 sq ft of gym floor space on one single floor, something that is unique and unparalleled in the city. Our elite personal training team here in Mumbai will be led by two of U.P.’s top international results-producing trainers. It is a real statement of intent about U.P’s ambition in India. We are not only excited to be bringing the kind of calibre personal trainers we are world renowned for, but also in creating career opportunities in fostering the brightest and most ambitious local talent, and growing an exceptional team of personal trainers, who will produce the world-class results U.P is known for.”