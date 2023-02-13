Ultrafresh expands its presence by launching its 4th One-Stop-Shop retail studio in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh/Mumbai, 13th February 2023: With an aim to grow its retail operations in the northern region of India, Ultrafresh Modular Solutions Limited, one of the fastest-growing modular kitchen companies in India and an independent subsidiary of TTK Prestige Limited has launched its 4th studio in Himachal Pradesh located at Bilaspur. The store will be inaugurated by the Dr. Nidhi Patel, IAS, ADC (Additional Deputy Commissioner). The retail studio is spread across around 800 Sq. ft., and will offer a wide range of modular kitchens, wardrobes, display and storage units to cater for the customer’s evolving home improvement needs and preferences. The studio is developed under the company’s ‘One-Stop-Shop’ format, which has been curated after Ultrafresh’s recent acquisition by TTK Prestige Limited.

The new format of the studio, ‘One-Stop-Shop’ highlights the brand and product synergy between TTK Prestige Limited and Ultrafresh. It displays a perfect combination of the extensive product range from Ultrafresh with kitchen appliances of TTK Prestige, under one roof. This will provide the customers with an opportunity to customise and design their dream kitchen from a myriad range of options. The Ultrafresh Studio will offer four unique styles of modular kitchens – Victorian, Contempo, Heritage and Vibrant to provide a first-hand experience to the customers. These modular kitchens also display various finishes like back-painted glass, classic Victorian, mild steel kitchen, and Acrylic and Laminate. The steel storage solutions are highly durable, termite/rust/water/moisture/fire-proof and anti-bacterial made with the best quality galvanized or stainless steel. Also, the wooden storage cabinets are made using boiling waterproof ply to offer durability against wet usage and tropical conditions. One of the USPs of the modular kitchen solutions offered by Ultrafresh is that all the modular cabinets are absolutely screwless, which makes them uniquely easy to install and aesthetically pleasing.

On the occasion of the studio launch, while talking about the evolution in consumer behaviour patterns and rising demand for modular kitchens, Mr. Dhruv Trigunayat, CEO – Ultrafresh Modular Solutions Limited said, “We are glad to expand our presence in Himachal Pradesh by announcing the launch of our 4th retail studio. Considering the evolving demands of the consumers, we have designed modular kitchens with fine products which will cater to the evolving lifestyle of the consumers. We have launched modular kitchen products in steel and wooden kitchen categories in Himachal Pradesh. We are also offering various products such as TV Unit, Bar Units and Wardrobes with unique product designs”. “With the growing popularity and potential of the Himachal Pradesh’s modular kitchen industry, we have expedited our store launch strategy with the goal of opening an Ultrafresh chain of studios in all major Himachal Pradesh cities over the next coming years”. Mr. Trigunayat added further.

Ultrafresh Modular Solutions Limited has around 150 studios across India. The modular kitchen segment is on the rise in India and foresees immense growth potential across the country in the coming years. Some of the key factors responsible for its growth are an upsurge in real estate development and sales, urbanization and formation of new tier II, cosmopolitan demand, nuclear family living, changes in consumer behaviour and acceptance to pay a premium for better products and services.