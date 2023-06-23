UltraTech ranked No. 1 cement company for sustainability in 2023

June 23rd, 2023: UltraTech Cement Limited, India’s largest cement and ready mix concrete company, has been ranked No.1 in Sustainability in the Infrastructure and Engineering sector in Sustain Labs Paris and BW Businessworld’s India’s Most Sustainable Companies list for 2022-2023.

UltraTech has seen an improvement in its overall position in India’s Most Sustainable Companies ranking. From being ranked No. 15 in 2021-22, the Company has improved two positions to No.13 in 2022-23. This improved ranking is a recognition of the significant progress made by UltraTech in its key sustainability focus areas of decarbonisation, circular economy, energy transition, water conservation and biodiversity management, as well as its ongoing efforts towards community development.

The rankings were unveiled at an awards event held in New Delhi on 20th June 2023. The rankings are based on extensive research done by Sustain Labs Paris to assess the sustainability performance of India’s 500 largest companies by revenue for FY2023 in accordance with the SLP Sustainability Cube framework. Basis the research and deliberations of an esteemed jury, 200 companies were selected as among India’s Most Sustainable Companies for 2022-23.

Championing Climate Action

UltraTech is a signatory to the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) Climate Ambition 2050 and has committed to Net Zero Concrete Roadmap announced by GCCA. UltraTech has taken a holistic approach to embed sustainability across its value chain. It has integrated a low carbon strategy into its business conduct. It is scaling up investments in the development of innovative products and services, improving energy efficiency, increasing the share of renewable energy, and scaling up the use of alternative fuels and raw materials (AFR) in its manufacturing operations.

UltraTech’s key sustainability commitments include:

• Reduce Scope 1 CO2 intensity by 27% by 2032 from 2017 levels, and

• Reduce Scope 2 CO2 intensity by 69% by 2032 from 2017 levels.

• To become 5 times water positive by 2024.

• To meet 100 percent of its electricity requirement through renewables sources by 2050.