Umbraco Joins North Carolina Technology Association

Charlotte, NC, January 05, 2023 –(PR.com)–

Umbraco recently became a member of the North Carolina Technology Association (NC TECH), the premier statewide leadership organization representing the technology industry. This new relationship demonstrates Umbraco’s joint commitment with NC TECH to foster growth and champion innovation in North Carolina’s tech sector.

Umbraco chose Charlotte, North Carolina for its U.S. headquarters due to the state’s growing tech presence and reputable talent pool. “From its top universities to its unparalleled quality of life, North Carolina has so much to offer,” said Kim Sneum Madsen, Umbraco CEO. “With the support of NC TECH, we hope to grow our U.S. presence and contribute to the state’s flourishing tech community.”

“This partnership shows great promise,” said Brooks Raiford, president, and CEO of NC TECH. “We are always excited to take part in the growth and development of our innovation community, and we look forward to celebrating Umbraco’s future success.” Umbraco’s U.S. Vice President of Sales, Adam Bateson, added, “Having experienced 300% growth within our Charlotte team personnel, we are thrilled to be a part of the NC TECH community.”

As one of the 600+ NC TECH member companies, organizations and institutions, Umbraco can take advantage of NC TECH’s events and programs, advocacy efforts, talent development programs, and market research activities.