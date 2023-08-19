Unacademy Celebrates Unprecedented Success of Learners in CA Exams 2023

Mumbai, India, August 19, 2023 : Unacademy, India’s largest learning platform* proudly celebrates the commendable achievements of its Learners in the recent CA Intermediate and CA Foundation Exams conducted in May and June 2023, respectively. These results stand as a testament to the Learners’ dedication, hard work, and the Unacademy’s commitment to providing quality education.

In the CA Intermediate May Results, Unacademy Learners have exhibited remarkable excellence, securing 6 positions within the Top 50 All India Ranks. The accomplishment of over 60 Learners scoring 500+ out of 800 marks. Moreover, more than 920 Learners have successfully passed the challenging CA Intermediate exams.

In the CA Foundation June Results, Unacademy learner Khushi Agrawal achieved a remarkable score of 360/400, emerging as the top scorer. Impressively, more than 76 Learners secured an outstanding score of 300+/400, demonstrating their exceptional understanding of the concepts. Additionally, over 1100 Learners qualified in the CA Foundation exams, showcasing their dedication and hard work.

Among the notable high achievers in the CA Intermediate exams are Rishi Roywho secured an AIR of 11, Kali Agarwalwho achieved an AIR of 16, Ram Satvat and PranshiGuptawho earned AIRs of 18, and Nikhil Jain and KeshavGuptawho achieved AIRs of 43 and 45 respectively.

These results exemplify Unacademy’s commitment to nurturing talent, fostering academic excellence, and guiding learners toward their dreams. These achievements further underscore the effectiveness of Unacademy’s approach to education, equipping students with the knowledge, skills, and confidence needed to excel in competitive exams.