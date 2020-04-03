Unacademy Crosses One Billion Minutes Watchtime in March

Unacademy, India’s largest learning platform, today announced that it had crossed one billion minutes of watchtime of its content on its platform and across its YouTube channels in the month of March 2020. Along with the exponential increase in the watchtime, the number of daily active users increased significantly to around 500,000 per day. This has led to over 1.5 million learners on the Unacademy platform learning from the Free Live Classes, since the launch of the Free Live Classes initiative.

To motivate and support the determination of the learners, in March, Unacademy conducted more than 100,000 Live Classes on the platform including over 25,000 Free Live Classes. Among the 100,000+ Live Classes, the leading exams of interest to the learners have been Bank exams, SSC exams, UPSC CSE, Railway exams, IIT JEE, and others. There has been an increased interest towards State PSCs as well.

Commenting on the milestone, Gaurav Munjal, Co-Founder and CEO of Unacademy said, “These are testing times, and we at Unacademy are mindful of the setback that the education system has suffered. Thus, we tried to pay it forward by conducting over 25,000 Free Live Classes on our platform, and opening up the prowess of our product to educational institutions for them to conduct their classes on Unacademy. This achievement of One Billion watchtime minutes is a testimony to the undying spirit of learners who want to keep at it, come what may. We are grateful to our Educators who came forward and made this possible, by devoting their time and efforts, so that learners across the country can continue with their preparation. We will keep extending our support to the education system and ensure that nothing comes in the way of learning. If you want to learn, Unacademy is there for you.”

Unacademy has been a front-runner in providing accessible and quality education to learners, with over 10,000 Educators across the country. The platform has over 13 million learners and subscriptions for 30+ exam categories, and is constantly enabling learners to achieve their dreams.