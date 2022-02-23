Unacademy Launches new learning product: ‘Unacademy Icons’

New Delhi, February 23, 2022: Unacademy, India’s largest learning platform*, today announced the launch of a new learning product called ‘Unacademy Icons’ — a platform built to provide a structured curriculum taught by industry icons.

Unacademy Icons brings together stalwarts from different fields such as sports, arts, business, leadership and more; and conducts curated lessons on their subject of expertise. Unacademy Icons will give Learners across the country an opportunity to learn from them with a single subscription. The lessons will be available in English, Hindi to begin with, and will later be available in Marathi, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil.

The first Icons segment – ‘Cricket with Sachin’ – has been developed in collaboration with world-renowned legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as part of a stronger content-led integration with him in the sports learning category. Sachin will mentor Unacademy Learners through a series of thirty-one interactive lessons of over seven hours. The curriculum is co-created by Sachin Tendulkar and his brother Ajit Tendulkar.

Pre-booking for Icons will start on 23rd February at a limited price offer of INR 299 with one-year validity. The first ten lessons will be launched on 28th February and the subsequent 21 lessons will be released in the following weeks.

The course offers a variety of features such as in-show graphics and animations that makes the lessons engaging and interactive. The course curriculum also offers quizzes between each chapter that will act as notable benchmarks to test the Learner’s knowledge in their course journey.