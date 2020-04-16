Unacademy launches second edition of ‘Legends on Unacademy’ with Shashi Tharoor, Kiran Bedi, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Unacademy, India’s largest learning platform, today announced the second edition of its popular program ‘Legends on Unacademy’. As part of this program, Live Classes will be hosted on the Unacademy platform by renowned author and former international diplomat Shashi Tharoor, retired IPS officer and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi, ace cricketer Virat Kohli, and talented bollywood actor and producer Anushka Sharma.

Shashi Tharoor began his sessions on 13th April and will continue to take them everyday at 4 PM till 17th April. His classes are focused on the subject International Relations as well as his stint at the United Nations. Additionally, he will be answering viewers’ questions at the end of each Live session. The first three Live classes by Shashi Tharoor were a huge success and more than 30,000 Learners attended each of them. During his classes, he has spoken about the origination of the United Nations as an organisation, the reasons behind the formation of such an organisation, its key operations, India’s entry in the UN, and its relations with other nations. He also shared some of his personal experiences pertaining to matters of international relations.

The Live class by Kiran Bedi, the first female IPS offer, will be conducted on 17th April at 8:30 PM where Bedi will talk about one of the most crucial topics- crisis management.

The joint Live Class by Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will be conducted on 21st April at 6 PM. Virat and Anushka will talk to Unacademy learners about dreams and hardwork and the importance of staying motivated and focused to build a successful career.

These Free Live Classes can be accessed by any Learner or individual by visiting the Unacademy platform and registering themselves. Each class will be 30 – 40 minutes long, and will bring out a lesser known aspect of the legends’ life and career.

Commenting on the initiative, Karan Shroff, Vice President, Marketing at Unacademy, said, “With the current uncertainties that the world is facing, a little dose of positivity can go a long way. We aim to provide a unique learning experience to our learners through Live Classes by prominent personalities as a part of our Legends on Unacademy program. Learners are at the heart of Unacademy’s efforts, and we relentlessly strive to support their dreams. These interactive Live Classes will not only equip our learners with academic knowledge, but also empower them with extraordinary life skills, and help them hone their ability to overcome various challenges. We encourage all learners to continue staying motivated and make the most of these classes.”

Earlier in March, Unacademy announced the commencement of the ‘Legends on Unacademy’ program with the idea of bringing legends from different industries to teach life lessons through Live Classes. The first edition included Live Classes from legendary cricketers such as Brian Lara, Bret Lee, Jonty Rhodes and Muttiah Muralidharan, through the association with Unacademy Road Safety World Series.

Below is the schedule for the LIVE sessions:

Educator

Date

Time

Topic

Dr. Shashi Tharoor

April 13 – 17, 2020

4:00 pm onwards

International Relations

Kiran Bedi

April 17, 2020

8:30 pm onwards

Crisis Management

Virat and Anushka

April 21, 2020

6:00 onwards

Dreams, hard work, determination and motivation

With over 10,000 Educators, more than 13 million Learners, and over 30 exam categories, Unacademy’s constant endeavour is to help Learners achieve their dreams.