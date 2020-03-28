Unacademy learners secure exceptional All India Rank (AIR) in the 2020 Graduate Aptitude Test Engineering (GATE) exam

Unacademy, India’s largest learning platform, today announced that 70 of its learners have cleared the 2020 Graduate Aptitude Test Engineering (GATE) exam, securing exceptional All India Ranks (AIR). Three Unacademy learners secured AIR under 50, out of which two learners landed AIR 12 and 13 respectively. GATE is a national level aptitude exam for engineering aspirants who want to complete their post-graduation studies in engineering and aim for coveted job titles in leading PSUs in the country. This year a total of 6,85,088 candidates appeared for GATE out of which 18.8% cleared the exam.

Unacademy provides a seamless learning opportunity to the learners and aims to be a catalyst to their hard work and success. The platform has the Top Educators and the biggest names in the GATE preparatory circle taking Live Classes to teach the learners; Praveen Kulkarni, Jitendra Singh Gill, Saurabh Kumar Pandey, Qaisar Hafiz, Suresh VSR, Sanchit Jain, Rajat Johari and Anirudh Singh Rathore and others.

Hailing from a small town in Chhattisgarh, Bhavesh Patil, an Unacademy learner, secured an All India Rank 13 (Mechanical) in his very first attempt. With his Unacademy Subscription for Live Classes, Bhavesh was able to prepare for a variety of topics such as ICT, Project management, Material Science and so on.

Speaking about his experience, Bhavesh Patil said, “I would like to thank Unacademy for being a facilitator for me to be able to crack the GATE exam in the first attempt. Unacademy allows me to access the Live Classes by some of the top Educators in the country while sitting at my home in Chhattisgarh. The Live Classes also helped me effectively prepare for subjects for which there was no coaching available– online or offline.”

Unacademy has been a front-runner in providing access to quality education to many learners across the country. The platform has helped many aspiring learners by connecting them with the top Educators in India and by supporting them throughout their learning journey.