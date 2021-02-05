UnboxYourCreativity with Panasonic’s latest box-style mirrorless camera LUMIX BGH1

New Delhi: Taking the cinematography creativity to newer heights, Panasonic India, a diversified technology company, announced the launch of its latest addition to its flagship LUMIX series – LUMIX BGH1 for the Indian market today. LUMIX’s first box-style digital single lens mirrorless camera, BGH1 is a modular, light-weight cinema camera that can be used for just about everything a professional filmmaker might need – from documentary to full-on cinematic films, to event coverage and live streaming. LUMIX Panasonic BGH1 is approved by Netflix as a primary camera for filming Netflix Originals, making it the first Micro Four Thirds camera to be on the list. Designed for versatile video production, the camera is ideal choice for cinematographers, DOP’s, film makers and production houses to provide the uncompromised cinematic experience. Priced at INR 1,94,990, the camera is available across Panasonic brand shops and Panasonic 4K Imaging School.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Sandeep Sehgal, Business Chief, Imaging Business Group, Panasonic India & SAARC said, “Panasonic has been a frontrunner in developing cinematic cameras and delivering value-based imaging technology. Designed for versatility, expandability and ease of installation, LUMIX BGH1 is a multi-application box that provides everything a professional needs to unbox their creativity. With its miniature form factor, it is ideal for gimbal and drone work as well as broadcast, live streaming, documentary, and cinema production. We strongly believe this cinema digital camera will create a niche for itself amongst the cinematographer community.”

The LUMIX BGH1 is an easy-to-install camera with high expandability allowing multi-camera control. It provides a versatile way of use, from shooting on drones IP remote control to live streaming and other complex set-ups. The new range is equipped with deep learning real-time detection technology to provide precision focusing of subjects and a double SD Card slot for backup recording or relay recording.

The camera has Power over Ethernet+, meaning it can be powered with the same cable that connects it to a network, and up to 12 of them can be controlled at once with the accompanying LUMIX Tether for Multicam app. Providing an extraordinary cinematic experience to consumers, the BGH1 is also an ideal camera for multi-camera environments, not only because it’s highly mobile, but it includes timecode and genlock BNC ports, so you can sync up with other cameras to make syncing in post-production easy.

LUMIX India offers an exclusive membership program with Lumix Pro Services(LPS) which is designed for professional photographers, filmmakers and cinematographers to offer prioritized support, expedited delivery and repairs, special discounts, exclusive phone support and much more. More details at https://www.panasonic4kimagingclub.com/

CAMERA FEATURES

Professional-level video quality achieved by high sensitivity and wide dynamic range

The new LUMIX BGH1 integrates a 10.2-megapixel Live MOS Sensor with Dual Native ISO technology and the Venus Engine. Dual Native ISO is a technology that seamlessly bridges two circuits of separate native ISO, which is used in Panasonic Varicam models for professionals. The camera allows a maximum ISO 51200 high sensitivity recording. The LUMIX BGH1 enables 4:2:0 10-bit C4K/4K 60p / 50p internal video recording. The camera records video with a designated gamma curve compatible with ITU-R BT.2100, and the user can now choose Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) in Photo Style. A low-bit-rate recording mode C4K/4K HEVC/H.265 for HLG is also available.

High user convenience in film production scene and scalability with external devices

The LUMIX BGH1 adopted new heat dispersion structure to achieve unlimited video recording. The body frame is composed of aluminum and magnesium alloy to realize both durability and light weight. Complying with Power over Ethernet+ (PoE+), the camera is easy to install both physically and electrically. Control over maximum 12 sets of LUMIX BGH1 cameras*1 is available using Panasonic PC software LUMIX Tether for Multicam*2. With future firmware update, it will support wired IP streaming (RTP/RTSP). In addition to a USB 3.1 Type-C, a 3G-SDI and an HDMI Type-A terminal are equipped, which can be used for simultaneous output. Moreover, Genlock IN and Timecode IN/OUT functions which enable multi-angle synchronized video recording are available to build a scalable system with external monitors, rigs and gimbals supplied from other manufacturers.

Other practical features

· Supporting anamorphic lens (4:3)

· Tally lamps (front 1 and rear 1), a network connection lamp

· Φ3.5 Audio (in/out) jack compatible with XLR microphone DMW-XLR1 (sold separately)

· Generic remote control unit φ2.5mm

· 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity and Bluetooth 4.2 (BLE)

· Bundled accessories including a Cable lock band, AC adapter and AC cable

· Remote camera control using application software (LUMIX Tether for Multicam*2 and LUMIX Sync)

· Tethered photo shooting with LUMIX Tether for Multicam*2 software

· A SDK*3 (Software Development Kit) for camera control via USB will be provided for free.