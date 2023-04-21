Uncover the Truth Behind “Red Herring” at ENAD’s Latest Production in Bangalore

Bangalore, India – ENAD, a Bengali drama group, is going to present their latest production, ‘Red Herring’, at Prabhat Kaladwarka, Koramangala Club, on April 22, 2023. The play, based on a crime novel by Agatha Christie, attempts to find the truth behind a suspenseful crime in our city, Bangalore, through the complexities of human behaviour and interactions and intricate psyches of the characters.

The play delves into the emotions and reactions of the characters, reflecting the society we live in;- full of uncertainties, distrust, apprehensions, fear-but also; hope, love, and above all, the truth; challenging the audience to think critically about our reactions in different circumstances.

“At ENAD, we believe that theatre has the power to challenge our perceptions and make us think deeper about the world around us. With ‘Red Herring’, we aim to do just that by exploring the intricate psychologies of our characters. The pandemic has pushed us to rethink how we create theatre, and ‘Red Herring’ is a result of our desperate initiatives to keep the spirit of theatre alive during these challenging times” Amitava Baksy, Director of ‘Red Herring’

The play is directed by Amitava Baksy and has a runtime of 90 minutes. It is multilingual and can be enjoyed in Bengali, Hindi, English, and Kannada.

He further adds “Bangalore is a place where many young Indians start to live independently, free from the judgments and limitations imposed by parents, family and “Nukkad” ; This is the City where one start to explore his/her identity, and find a purpose to live on one’s own. Many of them find Theatre to be a forum for self-expression and ENAD is providing a platform for that since 2007. Any individual with a burning desire to learn the art of theatre is welcome at ENAD, irrespective of any prior experience in the art. We, at ENAD, are happy to note that Theatre is exploding in our city. Many budding theatre groups creating their own plays; and to supplement this young creative environment, so many intimate, affordable theatre spaces are being developed, like WeMove theatre, Rangasthala, Atta Galata, to name a few.”

ENAD, which stands for Ekti NAtaker Dol, translates to “A Theatre Group” in English, was founded in May 2000 in the San Francisco, Bay Area, USA. ENAD Bangalore chapter began its journey in 2007, and since then , it has become a well-known and highly appreciated Bengali drama group.

ENAD has produced more than 25 productions with over 100 shows and has performed in multiple cities across India. They have a large following with over 75,000 audience members who have appreciated their theatrical work. Their past productions have covered a diverse range of genres, themes, and topics, including contemporary and global social issues, situational comedies set in bygone eras, and fantasies.

Don’t miss this unique and thought-provoking production that promises to be an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

For Entry pass collection and more information, please contact :

WhatsApp: 96630 67067, 70330 94800, 88676 58232; FB: enadbangalore;

BookMyShow: https://in.bookmyshow.com/bengaluru/plays/red-herring/ET00355263

Also available at the BOX office