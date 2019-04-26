Under Embargo Till 26th April 2019- Crocs Launches Marvel’s Avengers Collection Of Footwear For Kids

Kids can now unleash their inner Super Hero instinct with Crocs’ collection of clogs inspired by Marvel’s Avengers. The new Avengers range includes some of the most iconic Marvel Super Heroes including Captain America, Spider-Man, Iron Man and more.

The Avengers collection includes the heroic, battle-hardened characters which will add to the kids’ casual attire. They come with a special heel strap for a more secure fit and have a finishing with CrosliteTM foam construction that keeps them light in weight and fun to wear. Some select clogs also have a glow-in-the-dark feature to keep little stars’ feet shining bright. With bold 3D graphics, metallic details and additional cool features, these clogs will be an instant hit amongst the kids.

Price range – INR 1995- 3495 |