Under its SEDI Initiative, Ambuja Cement Foundation Skill over 88,000 Youth from rural and semi urban areas…

Mumbai, July 2022: With an objective to support India’s young generation in obtaining job-relevant skills and livelihoods, Ambuja Cement Foundation (ACF) has imparted skill training to over 88,000 youth with a placement rate of 76% from rural and semi urban areas across 10 States of India, via its SEDI (Skill and Entrepreneurship Development Institutes).

SEDI is a unique skilling initiative that focuses on creating sustainable livelihoods for rural youth – making them industry-ready through practical vocational training. The initiative also encourages entrepreneurship among its students and motivates them to start their own venture to improve their economic condition. SEDI is running 43 certified courses at its 35 centres in eight domains such as IT/ITES, electronics, health, construction, beauty and wellness, hospitality and tourism, automobile, capital goods, retail, telecom etc.

Speaking on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day, Ms. Pearl Tiwari added that, “Every year, 15 million youth enter the workforce, however industry studies say that more than 75% of them are not ‘job-ready’. In such a scenario SEDI’s achievement of providing vocational training to over 88,000 youth to make them employable, is a matter of immense satisfaction. ACF is committed to transforming the lives of people in rural areas by creating livelihoods – equipping rural men and women with the necessary skills to find a job. We look forward to continuing our efforts to bridge the skills gap that India is facing, and contributing to the Government’s Skill India Mission.”

The success of the skilling initiative has led to various corporates, government organization and NGOs providing support to expand SEDI’s footprint in various other locations – offering opportunities to more rural youth across India. ACF is also helping young people to earn, build careers and lift their families out of poverty. With gender diversity as one of its core values, ACF has also maintained a healthy 40:60 female-male ratio in each SEDI centre. Moreover, ACF has trained 3166 women in male dominated technical domains like welder, security guards, electricians, technicians and has also placed 2153 women in various organisations.