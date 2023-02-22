Under Mission 2023, Signature Global launches three independent floor projects in Gurugram

Gurugram, February, 2023: Signature Global, India’s leading real estate brand, announced the launch of three independent floor projects in Gurugram under its mission 2023. A assortment of projects has been announced in Gurugram, including Signature Global City 93 in Sector 93, Signature Global City 79 B in Sector 79 B, and Signature Global City 92-2 in Sector 92.

On this occasion, Mr. Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd. said, “As part of our expansion strategy, we are delighted to launch these projects in Gurugram. We have observed a paradigm shift as consumers nowadays increasingly favour open green spaces and amenities near their homes post the pandemic. As a result, our independent floors are equipped with state-of-the-art and modern amenities.” “Aside from being known for impeccable construction quality, our projects offer desirable amenities at competitive prices .Furthermore, our company is deeply committed to providing Green Homes with open green spaces to promote a healthy and sustainable lifestyle. In light of the pandemic and global warming, we believe eco-friendly and sustainable living practices are more critical than ever. Therefore, our top priority is ensuring minimal use of natural resources and implementing green building practices. We are pleased to announce that these independent floors will provide EDGE (excellence in design for greater efficiencies) certified Green Homes to residents, reflecting our dedication to creating an eco-conscious living environment,” he added.

Spread over 17.31875 acres, the premium and luxurious Signature Global City 93 project offers a world-class lifestyle, unparalleled connectivity, conveniences, and comforts. The project offers 996 units of 2 and 3 BHK independent floors. The price of 2BHK independent floors commences at INR 7750000 and the 3BHK independent floors are priced between INR 97,57,000 to INR 1,18,19000 crore.

The second independent floors project, Signature Global City 79 B, is situated on a sprawling 12.4875 acres of lush greenery, providing a serene and unpolluted lifestyle away from the city’s commotion.

The project offers 776 units of 2 and 3 BHK independent floors. The price bracket for 2BHK independent floors starts at INR 82.81 Lakhs onwards, while the price for 3BHK independent floors ranges from 1.04 Crores to 1.19 crores.

Another independent floors project which is Signature Global City 92-2, occupies 8.3125 acres of land and provides 688 units of 2 BHK and 3 BHK apartments. The price for 2BHK independent floors begins at INR 75.75 lakhs onwards, while the price for 3BHK independent floors starts at INR 89.25 lakhs onward.

Renowned Padam Bhusan architect Hafeez contractor designed Signature Global City 92-2 and Signature Global 79B and Signature Global City 93 is designed by AEDAS. The interior designing part is catered by the internationally renowned interior designer Sonali Bhagwati. The project, therefore, is going to be a work of perfection amidst an urban location.

The strategic locations of these projects will keep the dwellers connected to NH-8, Dwarka Expressway, Golf Course Road and Badshapur via Southern Peripheral Road.

These independent floors have been developed under state housing DDJAY policy provides a seamless range of over 25 amenities, including amenities like Forest Spine Virtual Concierge App, Free Wi-Fi, Cyber Lounge, Laundromat, Modular Kitchen, Digital Door Lock, Wellness Zone, Clubhouse, electric car charging stations, reflexology path, e-library, meeting room, yoga court, skating rink, open gym, badminton court, wellness zone along with other basic amenities. Also, all these projects are also offering a High Street Retail Hub i.e. Signum Plaza which will cater to residents’ daily needs.