Under The Support Of The Ministry Of Youth and Sports, Garena Joined Hands With The Egyptian Federation For Electronic Games To Host The “Free Fire: The Battle Of Egypt” Tournament

Egypt, 29 August 2022 – Under the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and in cooperation with the Egyptian Federation of Esports, Garena, a leading global game online developer and publisher, hold an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) signing ceremony between Garena and the Egyptian Federation for Electronic Games to support Free Fire’s first major local esports tournament in Egypt, “Free Fire: The Battle of Egypt”.

The signing ceremony was attended by Dr. Ashraf Sobhy, Minister of Youth and Sports, Sherif Abdel Baky, President of the Egyptian Federation for Electronic Sports, and Hans Kurniadi Saleh, Head of Garena Middle East and Africa. The memorandum of understanding requires joint cooperation between Garena and the Egyptian Federation for Electronic Sports to contribute to the development of the esports ecosystem in Egypt.

In his speech, Dr. Ashraf Sobhy, Minister of Youth and Sports, wished success to all participants in the tournament, witnessing a large turnout of young people and youth. He also stressed the ministry’s great interest in supporting the Electronic Sports Federation in implementing its vision and plans to spread electronic games all over Egypt and establish major competitions and championships in cooperation with the companies concerned.

Dr. Ashraf Sobhy drew attention to the development of the esports industry in light of the technological development that the world is constantly witnessing. He also highlighted the role of esports in influencing the economic sector of societies, pointing to the importance of the esports Federation’s cooperation with various developers and publishers of electronic games in organizing major joint events.

Sherif Abd El-Baky, President of the Egyptian Federation for esports, said that the Federation welcomes Garena, the global online games developer and publisher, and the tournament that takes place for the first time in Egypt. This is the first major local tournament for esports via mobile phone held in cooperation with the company that publishes the game. Without any external interference or intermediary, this tournament is expected to open doors to more opportunities with other companies that have rights to the games. Through these competitions, it aims to create cadres for electronic games at various levels to create new generations with greater skills under the support and guideline of these game companies and the Egyptian Federation for Electronic Sports.

During the ceremony, Hans Kurniadi Saleh, Head of Garena in the Middle East & Africa, expressed his gratitude for having the support of The Ministry of Youth & Sport and The Egyptian Federation for Electronic Games for the upcoming tournament. And shared how “Free Fire: The Battle of Egypt” showcases Garena’s commitment to contributing and working alongside the government to develop the esports ecosystem in Egypt. He also shared that he hopes the upcoming tournament will enable players in Egypt to discover their potential and achieve greater heights in the gaming industry.

The “Free Fire: The Battle of Egypt” has been organized by Garena since July, featuring a 500,000 Egyptian pounds prize pool. The tournament registration started early last month and has received more than 16,700 participants from the best game players in the country.

The Grand Final will take place on 3rd September at the Hassan Mostafa Sports Hall, 6th of October City, Cairo. All Free Fire players and fans in Egypt can also watch the live broadcast of the Grand Final at: https://www.gbarena.com/events/free-fire-the-battle-of-egypt/tournaments