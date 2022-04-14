Understand Behaviour Journey Maps with Terragni Consulting

Not knowing exactly how customers make decisions can be baffling. Traditional Maps skip behavioural heuristics altogether. Today, guessing what happened is not enough. For a lasting change, you must get the inside track into behaviours, heuristics and biases. With Behaviour Journey Maps, there is no guessing as it shows how one can fix the bad, and enhance the good.

Terragni Consulting, the Human Engagement Company is conducting a webinar regarding the importance of Behaviour Journey Maps and how behaviour and emotions impact customer journeys and business outcomes.

Deep dive into behavioural heuristics and biases, nudges, emotions and decision making with Terragni Consulting and transform your customer journeys.

Day and Date: April 21, 2022 (Thursday)

Timing: 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM

Entry Fees: Free