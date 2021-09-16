UNDP launches’ “Green Recovery Pathway” for Green jobs and Livelihood

Bangalore: UNDP has worked in India since 1951 in almost all areas of human development, from systems and institutional strengthening to inclusive growth and sustainable livelihoods, as well as sustainable energy, environment and resilience. On world EV day UNDP has launched its prestigious project “Green Recovery Pathway”. This project aims to skill the youth on certain job roles under Green Transportation and create employability in the state of Karnataka.

Celebrating the World EV Day, the Government of Karnataka and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) jointly organized a multi-stakeholder consultation titled ‘Green Transport Sector and Green Recovery Pathways in Karnataka’.

Set to commence from September 2021, UNDP has partnered with AISECT which is India’s leading Social Enterprise working in the area of Skill Development in semi urban and rural parts of the country. Under this partnership, AISECT will offer cutting-edge and industry aligned technology certification programs in EV Technology.

Ms. Supriya Khound, Project Coordinator- Green Recovery, UNDP, highlighted UNDP’s response to COVID-19 pandemic and the focus on Green Recovery for building resilience of communities, with a focus on Green Jobs specifically in the Green Transport Sector. Under the project Green Recovery Pathway for India: transitioning towards a green and resilient COVID-19 recovery UNDP will aim to train 3000 women and youth in green jobs and place over 2000 in Karnataka and Delhi NCR Region. The consultation led to exchange of ideas and creation of a green transport platform with participants from private sector, start-ups, academia, Government and industry association participating.

Talking about the partnership, Mr. Jeya Chandran, state project head UNDP said, “Both UNDP and AISECT plan to boost the efforts creating employability for youth especially female candidates and provide them with the necessary skills in order to help them get ready for the industry.

This step will facilitate the youth of the state to build a strong economy in the future. By carrying out this project in Karnataka, we hope to empower the students of the State and encourage them with every possible means as mentioned by Zonal Head AISECT.