Unicommerce partners with Honasa Consumers to support and streamline operations

New Delhi, 20th January 2022: Honasa Consumer, the parent company of personal care brands, Mamaearth, The Derma Co, and Aqualogica, announced its partnership with Unicommerce to strengthen its operations and expedite the order delivery process. The company will adopt Unicommerce solutions to achieve business efficiency and elevate the post-purchase experience. Unicommerce has harnessed all three brands with order management and warehouse management solutions to simplify logistics management, streamline order management by building a centralized system and reduce return orders. Honasa Consumer has been able to achieve a 99.99% order fulfilment rate across multiple warehouses located across various locations in the country.

Honasa Consumer has been able to establish Mamearth as a leading personal care brand and plans on aggressively expanding other brands too. The aggressive growth of all three brands posed certain operational challenges such as inventory and bulk order management with complete compliance, return order management, order allocation, and logistics management. The partnership with Unicommerce was aimed at automating operations with a centralized window that provides complete visibility of orders and inventory on a single platform. The warehouse management solution will further integrate all warehouses on a single platform and enable them to automatically allocate them to the nearest warehouse. Unicommerce is managing the warehouses with full visibility of stock movement including returns.

Commenting on this partnership, Kapil Makhija, CEO of Unicommerce, said “We are extremely delighted to partner with Honasa Consumer and provide them with technology support for all the three brands. We are committed to providing them with best-in-class technology to help them manage orders for all three brands on a single platform. We are glad that we have been able to automate operations for a company with such huge inventory. Our solutions also helped the company in significantly reducing delivery errors, ensuring faster order fulfilment, and reducing return orders. We will continue to work with them and support them in their growth journey.”

The Unicommerce solution comes with 150+ hassle-free integrations which include global marketplaces, website platforms, logistics providers, ERP, and POS systems.

Speaking on the announcement Avinash Dhagat, Vice President-Operations, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd. said “We believe that technology will continue playing a critical role in our growth journey. Having Unicommerce as our technology partner for our e-commerce order management has been instrumental in building the right efficiencies in our supply chain operations. They have an evolved e-commerce focused supply chain solution and their ability to meet evolving business needs of this space makes us confident of the value that unicommerce will keep adding in our next phase of growth.”

At 1 million+ daily transactions, Unicommerce clocks over USD 5 billion GMV annually. Moreover, the e-commerce automation platform currently processes over 20% of India’s total volume of shipments.