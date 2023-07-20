Unicommerce Records 50% Revenue Growth in FY2023, Strengthens its position in India and International geographies

New Delhi 20, July 2023: Unicommerce, India’s leading e-commerce enablement SaaS platform, has demonstrated remarkable performance with around 50% revenue growth in FY 2023. The company has been consistently performing and expanding its presence in India and international geographies of the Middle East and Southeast Asia. The company has been consistently growing its revenue, according to its last RoC filing, the company reported a 47.5% increase in operating revenue to Rs 590 Million in FY 22. The company also continues to be consistently profitable and has announced that its EBITDA margins are also consistent over the last two financial years.

Unicommerce thrives on its network effects, bolstering its global expansion, and presently handles an impressive run rate of 620 million transactions annually with a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of over USD 7 billion, further solidifying its position as a market leader.

Unicommerce has become a popular choice among e-commerce companies, D2C brands, and omnichannel retailers in the country. The company also announced that its revenue from international geographies increased by 200% in the last financial year and is currently working with 35+ clients in six geographies which include United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

Unicommerce also announced that it remains committed to expanding its international presence, with a particular focus on six countries in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Drawing from its 11 years of experience, the company firmly believes that these regions hold immense growth potential. The company also announced that it will be launching new products designed to enhance its clients’ processes, optimize business performance, and elevate the post-purchase experience for consumers. These innovative solutions will empower businesses to improve efficiency and deliver exceptional customer satisfaction.

In addition, Unicommerce also recognized the emerging opportunities in Tier II and Tier III cities within India. The company will actively deepen its presence in these regions, observing the rise of numerous new D2C brands.

Speaking on the phenomenal success of the company over the last three years, Kapil Makhija, CEO Unicommerce, said, “Our unwavering commitment to building a robust SaaS product has propelled us to new heights, with remarkable growth fueled by our expanding client base and the progress of our existing clients. Our dedication to excellence has yielded unprecedented success. Moving forward, we are focused on international expansion to make a global impact. Additionally, we will soon unveil groundbreaking products that empower retailers to streamline e-commerce selling. ​Alongside these initiatives, we will continue to strengthen our presence in India, fostering growth and empowering businesses nationwide.”​

Unicommerce has built a scalable platform and processes over 1.7 mn orders daily transactions. The company has served over 20,000 registered customers through its platform, Unicommerce is currently used at more than 8,000 warehouse facilities and manages over 3,000 stores globally.

Unicommerce is one of the leading e-commerce enablement SaaS platforms in India that powers post-purchase experience for brands, marketplaces, and fulfillment service providers. With 200+ industry integrations across marketplaces & carts, logistics service providers & 3PLs, ERPs, POS, and accounting software, the platform is deployed by many leading brands namely Mamearth, boAt Lifestyle, Lenskart, SUGAR Cosmetics, Timex, Myntra, TCNS, Rar rabbit among others.