Unicorn Pitches India partners with Almond Solutions for its 3rd edition

New Delhi, 21th December 2021: Unicorn Pitches India (UPI), today announces Almond Virtex as its virtual partner for its 3rd edition. Almond Solutions’ unique virtual event platform Almond Virtex, one of India’s leading virtual event platforms, offers a feature-rich administrator dashboard with complete control of the event and the ability to engage and communicate with attendees in multiple ways.

Organized and Powered by Ideacapital Ventures, Unicorn Pitches India (UPI) is part of the world’s largest startup pitch contest where famous international VCs and Business Angel investors meet outstanding concept-based startups from India and abroad. The 3rd edition of this event will be held on 22nd December 2021. UPI follows a unique pitch format, 180 seconds for pitching followed by a Q&A session for a few minutes. All the registered startups will go through a stringent shortlisting process involving four levels of screening. Relying on the technical expertise of Almond Virtex, from registrations to participation to the judging process, all aspects of a physical event will be transformed into a seamless memorable virtual experience.