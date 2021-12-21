Unicorn Pitches India partners with Almond Solutions for its 3rd edition

New Delhi, 21th December 2021: Unicorn Pitches India (UPI), today announces Almond Virtex as its virtual partner for its 3rd edition. Almond Solutions’ unique virtual event platform Almond Virtex, one of India’s leading virtual event platforms, offers a feature-rich administrator dashboard with complete control of the event and the ability to engage and communicate with attendees in multiple ways.
Organized and Powered by Ideacapital Ventures, Unicorn Pitches India (UPI) is part of the world’s largest startup pitch contest where famous international VCs and Business Angel investors meet outstanding concept-based startups from India and abroad. The 3rd edition of this event will be held on 22nd December 2021. UPI follows a unique pitch format, 180 seconds for pitching followed by a Q&A session for a few minutes. All the registered startups will go through a stringent shortlisting process involving four levels of screening. Relying on the technical expertise of Almond Virtex, from registrations to participation to the judging process, all aspects of a physical event will be transformed into a seamless memorable virtual experience.
Talking about the partnership Subrata Patra, Managing Partner, Ideacapital Ventures, said, “In 2021, the Indian startup ecosystem has made its mark on the world stage. This is not a shark tank. Our endeavor is to provide a level playing field to all the shortlisted startups regardless of whether they are from a big city or a small remote town, and get them pitch to partner-level VCs from like-minded fellow venture capital firms in our network. This works pretty well for the participating funds (from India and abroad) as UPI provides high quality curated mandates for co-investment opportunities. We are mindful in carefully designing all aspects of UPI, including diversity of the Jury Board, early-stage startups, and growth-stage companies with international expansion plans. For the overwhelming support we receive, we would like to sincerely thank Startup Network and all our sponsors, partners – especially, Almond Solutions as virtual event platform partner.”
As the virtual event partner of Unicorn Pitches India, Almond Virtex will provide a complete end-to-end event technology platform required for registration, organizing, executing and completing access to the startup event. Abhinav Jain, Co-founder & CEO, Almond Solutions and winner of the previous edition of UPI, said, “Our collaboration with Unicorn Pitches India is an opportunity for us to showcase our expertise in organizing virtual and hybrid events. We are delighted to be a partner for this startup event which gives the widest exposure to the startups like us.”