UniFarm organizes the Web3 BUIDLers unite event at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad

Hyderabad, December 2022: After the successful second chapter in Pune, UniFarm in association with Dapps is organizing Web3 BUIDLers unite in Hyderabad, in partnership with Hyderabad DAO and Unstoppable Domains on 17th December 2022 at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, (JNTU) Kukatpally, Hyderabad from 3 PM onwards.
The event will be attended by Dr. A. Jaya Laxmi, Professor & Principal, of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUH UCEH), Dr. G Venkata Narasimha Reddy, Professor and Vice-Principal, of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUH UCEH), Founders of Hyderabad DAO Mr. Siv Ram Shastri & Mr. Rohan Reddy, along with WEB 3.0 developers, founders, and Venture capitalists under one umbrella.
Mr. Mohit Madan, CEO, and Founder of Dapps & UniFarm said, ”We are thrilled to be a partner with Hyderabad DAO and unstoppable Domain for UniFarm’s global outreach program for Dapps. This will be a great opportunity for developers and Web3 enthusiasts to test their skills.
Pic Credit:dapps.co