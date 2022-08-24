UniFarm Partners with SportZchain to Launch its 6th IDO.

New Delhi, August 2022: After closing 5 successful IDOs, UniFarm is launching its 6th IDO with SportZchain- World’s First Engage to Earn platform. The launch aims to provide UniFarm stakers with new investment opportunities. The IDO will launch on UniFarm’s very own Launchpad, UniLaunch for 3 days starting from 26th August 2022 to 28th August 2022. Users will have the opportunity to invest in SportZchain at $0.0024 per $SPN token. The exchange listing will be at $0.004 per $SPN token on Bitrue & P2PB2B in the second week of September 2022 (tentative). SportZchain, which has partnered with UniFarm for its IDO fundraiser, is a community- driven cryptocurrency project. It provides its users the freedom to contact sports teams while also obtaining cash advantages and the chance to collaborate with teams.

On the collaboration with UniFarm for IDO, Mr. Siddharth Jaiswal, CEO, SportZchain said, “We are excited and it’s an honor to be partnered with UniFarm for our IDO. We have created a vesting schedule in which the user can unlock 50% at TGE and unlock the rest of 25% every month. We have built the world’s first Engage-to-Earn ecosystem which encompasses Sports Token, GameFi, NFT, Fan Commerce, and watches to earn.” Ms. Tarusha Mittal, COO and Co-Founder, UniFarm & OroPocket said, “We are thrilled to host our 6th IDO with SportZchain. Also, UniFarm is offering token insurance for SportZchain IDO. In the last few months, UniFarm has made incredible progress which is evident in the quality of partnerships along with several achievements like cross-chain integration with Binance, Polygon, Ethereum, and Avalanche.”

The user can invest a minimum of $30 to a maximum of $1000 in SortzchainIDO.

There are 3 ways to invest or get allocation on this IDO:

1. Be a staker (IDO allocation of min. $200) Users who stake at UniFarm will get the $SPN token at $0.0020 instead of $0.0024. Users can find the staking pools (cohorts) on version 2.0 of the platform.

2. Join our community (IDO allocation of min. $30 to max $1000)

The users who are yet to learn about staking can participate in our community round via this link: https://giv.gg/SportZchainido

The users will stand a chance to win an NFT Airdrop which will make them eligible for a 10% discount i.e. buying the $SPN token at a $0.0021.

3. FCFS – First Come First Serve at $0.0026 per $SPN token FCFS will be applicable for users who invest on the 28th of August 2022 from 7

a.m. to 5 p.m. UTC.

Note: Users can buy the price protection plan using 10,000 $UFARM tokens. This will enable the users to get their 100% investment back if the price falls down. (Limited Slots – learn more here: https://uni.farm/price-protection-for-IDO)

Here is the timeline for the SportZchain IDO