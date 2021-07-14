Uniform Junction To Invest Over USD 1 Million In Collaboration With World Leading Edtech Companies…

Mumbai: Uniform Junction, India’s first one stop integrated supply chain platform for K-12 schools, a part of the Arvind Mafatlal group, announced its partnership with Israel’s x10ed, a leading and cutting edge learning analytics solution provider. The association will enable Uniform Junction bring x10ed’s best in class data science methodologies empowering schools map the content to a set of abstract learning outcomes such as cognitive skills, social skills, creativity and more.

The partnership with x10ed marks the first in a series of collaborations that Uniform Junction will enter into, to bring to and customize for India, solutions from some of the best edtech companies in the world. At a virtual press meet held today, the company announced an investment of USD 1 million in international partnerships and is further strengthening it’s positioning as the first and largest school tech solutions provider, from across the globe.

Addressing media at the meet, Priyavrata Mafatlal, Co-Founder & Director,Gil Almog, Founder & CEO, x10ed and MD & CEO, Mafatlal Industries said, “The demand for K 12 education technology is at an inflection point. At a time when educational institutions are investing in deploying technology and digitization and are seeking newer ways to engage young and bright minds, the demand for futuristic and global learning solutions is on the rise. Education today has truly no boundaries and students need to be groomed as global citizens. Our partnership strategy will hence focus on bringing in diverse and holistic learning solutions to schools. We are glad that our first partnership is from the world’s edtech hub Israel, and x10ed’s solutions will help schools address learning from the core.”

Official rankings place Israel’s education system as one of the most advanced in the world. According to data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Israel is the third most educated country after Canada and Japan, outranking Korea, the UK, and the US. In addition to half of Israelis having a higher-education degree, Israel stands out through the high GDP share it spends on primary and secondary education.

Gagan Jain, Co-Founder & CEO, Uniform Junction added, “The partnership with Israel’s x10ed will combine its world class learning solutions with our strong network of schools across the country. More importantly it sets the tone for a slew of other collaborations we are looking at from Israel and other regions. Our vision at Uniform Junction is to own own the school-tech space and be the single platform for teachers and students for futuristic learning”.

Commenting on the partnership, Gil Almog, Founder & CEO, x10ed said, “Uniform Junction has identified key learning requirements for schools in India, such as coding, computational thinking, data literacy, and science. Israel has hundreds of unique EdTech solutions that are a perfect fit for adoption to the Indian education market. This partnership will be the first step in long-term knowledge-sharing cooperation aimed to create impact, bring the best of education to the children and prepare children for a highly dynamic and technological future.”

Speaking on the partnership between Uniform Junction and x10ed, Her Excellency, Rony Yedidia Clein, Dy. Ambassador of Israel in India said, “Israel has been a start-up nation for a couple of decades now. India is a great friend and we have a growing partnership with India. x10ed, the partner here today is one of the representatives of Israeli edtech which is the leader of the start-up nation, which is the pillar of strong start-up nation. We see edtech as an important part of what we do in general to reach new heights which is possible with technology today. Technology is something important to everyone and it is important for every country to reach newer heights and help themselves become better citizens, better employees, better workers, better founders. x10ed will bring education technology through Uniform Junction to India will help Indian students to become better citizens of the world and improve the world through technology. The tie up will help Israeli company to become part of the Indian eco system and Indian company to become part of the Israeli eco-system. I hope great things will come out of this collaboration between the two companies”.

According to estimates and studies, the Indian edtech market is projected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2022 and USD 10.4 billion by 2025. Definitely, the digitisation of education coupled with policy impetus through the New Education Policy (NEP) has fast-tracked the growth of edtech in India in the last fiscal year.

Uniform Junction has already partnered with 500 schools across India and looks to triple this number by the end of 2021 and enable over 50,000 schools with the best and most futuristic K12 student solutions in the next three years. Mafatlal Group has made an initial investment of USD 3 million in the new venture, to build a robust technology platform and a partner network of the best school product and service providers from across the globe.