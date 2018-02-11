Unigroup Spreadtrum & RDA Collaborates with Google’s GMS Express Program

Unigroup Spreadtrum & RDA, a world’s leading fabless semiconductor company with advanced technology in mobile communications and IoT, today announced their official collaboration with GoogleTM on the GMS Express program. Spreadtrum’s full line of products will support Google’s GMS Express program including the newly released AndroidTM Oreo and Android Go configurations.

Spreadtrum has been committed to providing customers with quality products and turn-key solutions that are highly cost-effective and time-saving. Through in-depth collaboration with Google’s GMS Express program, Spreadtrum provides manufacturers of mobile devices with pre-tested, pre-certified, and fully compatible Android software. This includes supporting Google Mobile Service (GMS), and the Compatibility Test Suite (CTS) as well as monthly security updates.

Participants in this program, including Spreadtrum’s OEM and ODM customers, can significantly reduce the time period for compatibility verification. Meanwhile, customers are able to receive latest Android security update patches and technical support, reducing the risk of device intrusion.

“As the first mainland China SoC partner of Google’s GMS Express program, Spreadtrum is in a wonderful position to help customers around the world improve product development efficiency, comprehensively enhance user experience, and achieve Speediness-to-Success,” said Mr. Adam Zeng, Global Executive Vice President of Unigroup and CEO of Unigroup Spreadtrum & RDA. “Looking forward, we will continue to emphasize customer-focus strategy, and collaborate with customers to create greater ‘core’ value. With close partnership with Google on GMS Express, Spreadtrum aims to provide our customers with value-adding solutions in the Android 8.0 era and beyond.”

In the meantime, Spreadtrum will also become the first SoC partner in Google’s GMS Express program to support Intel-based CPUs. Integrating advanced manufacturing with excellent product quality, Spreadtrum continues to provide customers with a selection of an even more diverse array of products and solutions.