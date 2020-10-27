UniMask ties up with Wellness Forever; A leading pharmacy chain in western India

Ahead of the festival season, UniMask – A leading brand of the antiviral treated mask; tested to kill 99.94% Virus within seconds of contact has collaborated with Wellness Forever – A leading pharmacy chain in western India. With this move, the revolutionary Antiviral Masks from the house of UniMask is now present in 200+ Wellness Forever stores. They are also available on online platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and on their website www.unimask.in

Backed by the UNIFORM REPUBLIC, an over two-decade-old company in the garment industry, these masks under the brand name of ‘UniMask’ is made from 100% breathable cotton fabric with anti-viral treatment on the fabric. These masks are made with health guard technology from Australia which is known for destroying 99.94% of the virus-like SARS-CoV-2, H1N1and other harmful viruses within minutes of coming in contact with the fabric. With this partnership, people will get access to UniMask across 200+ Wellness Forever stores present in western India.

Speaking on this new collaboration, Mr. Kapil Bhatia, CEO, UniMask, said, “We are extremely delighted to associate with a reputed brand like Wellness Forever. The primary reason behind this collaboration is to expand our product reach and cater to the demand of the maximum number of households as we can. Being associated with a well-known pharmacy chain like Wellness Forever will further add value to our products.”

At present, UniMask has a range of adult face masks as a part of their product line-up. The brand further aims at expanding its product portfolio with kids face masks very soon along with a new line of products in a similar category. UniMask is also tying up with large corporates, banks and financial institutions for their festive offerings.