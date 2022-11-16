Union Bank of India and Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd. join hands to facilitate Solar Rooftop adoption in MSME Sector

Hyderabad, 16th November 2022: Union Bank of India has tied up with Tata Power Solar Systems Limited (TPSSL), a hundred percent subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) to help the MSME (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) sector switch to solar solutions. The objective of this collaboration is to improve access to green energy and save on the cost of electricity thus making MSMEs more profitable.

The association will be implemented under UBI’s solar scheme called ‘Union Solar’ which was launched on a pan-India level to relieve the MSMEs from the stress of higher power costs and grid exigencies. MSMEs can avail of the dual services of Solar EPC by TPSSL, financed through a term loan facility by Union Bank of India, wherein industries can avail up to Rs. 8 Crores of loan amount at best possible interest rates (exclusive for Tata Power customers) with nil or minimum collateral. The scheme also requires a minimum down payment of only 15-20% of project cost thus making it very attractive for MSMEs.

Solar solutions will help bring a turnaround in the MSME sector by reducing their grid dependency and making them independent power producers with greater control over their productivity and output. This move is expected to achieve various goals such as enabling ease of doing business for the MSMEs, creating a local industry and entrepreneurs who will contribute to the larger economy of the country, and championing the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Collaborations like these, which encourage industries to transition to green energy while driving the country to rapidly adopt green practices, are making sustainable power attainable for local/ rural small-scale industries and realizing the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.