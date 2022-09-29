Union Bank of India announces record disbursement to Women Entrepreneurs

Hyderabad, 29th September 2022: Committed to Women Empowerment, Union Bank of India today announced disbursement of more than Rs 1000 Crs of loans to Women Entrepreneurs under its flag ship scheme Union Nari Shakti.

Union Nari Shakti is identified as one of the niche products of the Bank to achieve market leadership. The scheme envisages sanction of need based credit facilities to Women Entrepreneurs in the range of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 Crs with liberalized terms.

As part of its vision to assist larger number of Women Entrepreneurs, Union Bank of India conducted a month long campaign under Union Nari Shakti scheme and during the said campaign period, Union Bank of India disbursed record amount of more than Rs 1,000 Crs to 10000 + Women Entrepreneurs across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri C M Minocha, Chief General Manager(MSME), Union Bank of India, said that it is very special moment for the Bank to achieve the milestone figure of aiding Women Entrepreneurs, the Nari Shakti of our country during the ongoing festive season celebrating the power of Women. He further remarked that Union Bank of India will continue its journey to support Women Entrepreneurs as part of its vision to become Bank of 1st choice for all MSMEs.