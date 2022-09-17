Union Bank of India Bags 3 Awards In Ease 4.0

(Seen in the photograph is Ms. A. Manimekhalai, Managing Director & CEO, Union Bank of India, Mr Nitesh Ranjan & Mr Rajneesh Karnatak, Executive Directors, Union Bank of India receiving the Award from the benign hands of Shri. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad Hon’ble Minister of State for Finance)

New Delhi- September 17, 2022: Union Bank of India bagged three awards for successfully implementing reforms under following themes in EASE 4.0 during FY 2021-22.

Governance and outcome centric HR – Winner New Age 24*7 banking with resilient technology – 2 nd Runner up Collaborating for synergistic outcomes – 2 nd Runner up

The EASE 4.0 award ceremony was chaired by Hon’ble Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt.Nirmala Sitharaman and the awards were given by Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Finance Shri. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad. The event was organized by IBA in Mumbai.

Enhanced Access & Service Excellence (EASE) is an initiative by the DFS as part of the PSB Reforms Agenda and under its fourth iteration, wherein focus remained on transforming PSBs into Digital and Data-driven Banks through Tech-enabled Simplified and Collaborative Banking.

Union Bank of India has been consistently ranking among top three performers under various themes over the years for effectively implementing reform measures.